‘It’s Very Emotional’ - Bernhard Langer Prepares For ‘Bittersweet’ Masters Swansong
The two-time Masters champion is preparing to make his final Masters appearance, and he admits he may struggle to keep his emotions in check
In 1982, 25-year-old Bernhard Langer played in The Masters for the first time. Three years later, he finished ahead of Seve Ballesteros, Raymond Floyd and Curtis Strange to claim the Green Jacket and secure a lifetime exemption to the Augusta National Major.
Now, 43 years after his debut, the 67-year-old is preparing for his Masters swansong, a year on from his initial plan to leave the tournament behind, before an achilles injury ruled him out of the 2024 edition.
Days ahead of his final appearance, Langer, who won the title for the second time in 1993, spoke to reporters, where he reflected on his humble beginnings years before adding his name to the Augusta National history books.
He said: “Well, it's been an incredible journey, for a young man being born in a village of 800 people in an area where golf was nothing, to make it here, to get an invitation to play the Masters first time around when it was extremely difficult for a European or international players to get an invitation, and then to win the first Masters on the third go-around was just a dream come true. It's just incredible.”
Langer admitted that his presence at Augusta National for his final Masters appearance was already proving poignant. “It's very emotional,” he said. “You can tell already my voice is breaking a bit just realizing it's going to be my last competitive Masters. After four decades, it's going to be bittersweet.”
There’s nothing in the rules stating Langer needs to call it quits at this point in his life, although ever the competitor, he realizes that Augusta National is simply becoming too long for him to challenge.
He explained: “I think I knew it was time to call it quits as a player. I wanted to do it last year but I couldn't with my achilles surgery. The course is just getting too long and I'm getting shorter and shorter and I'm hitting hybrids where the other kids are hitting 9-irons and 8-irons, maybe even wedges. So I knew I wasn't going to be in contention anymore.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“A few years back I asked the chairman of the club, ‘is there a time limit? Do we age out when we're 60? Or what is it?’ He said, ‘No, you will know when it's time to quit. It's totally up to you.’ It is time to quit. I'm just not competitive on this course anymore. We're playing, what, 7,500-plus yards, and I'm used to playing courses around 7,100. I can still compete there but not at this distance.”
Langer also admitted that, as he plays out his final holes on the famous fairways, be that on Friday or Sunday, he is prepared for his emotions to get the better of him.
“Well, if it doesn't hit me earlier on, it will definitely hit me on 18, I know that,” he said. “But one of my favorite places was always Amen Corner here. It's just a beautiful part of the golf course. The 13th hole, I've made eagle there on Saturday in '85 to get into contention and I made eagle on Sunday in '93 to win. So that's become one of my favorite holes, not just because I made eagles but just the beauty of the hole and what it demands from you.
“Yeah, to answer your question, hopefully I can control myself until the 18th, but there's no guarantees.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Scottie Scheffler's Secret Weapon? Nike Unveils New Shoe Co-Designed By The World's Best Golfer
The American world number one helped design the new Victory Pro 4, and now we can get it as well...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
From Body-Baring To Dialed In: Grace Charis Redefines Golf Fashion
Influential golf content creator Grace Charis launches new apparel brand
By Alison Root Published
-
How Level Par Fared In Every Men's Major This Past Decade
If you shot level par in every men's Major over the last decade, you would be able to call yourself a Major champion
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Augusta National And Tiger Woods Announce Project To Build New Short Course And TGR Learning Lab
Augusta National and the five-time Masters champion have teamed up to deliver a project that will benefit the local community
By Mike Hall Published
-
How To Watch The Masters 2025: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule
Details on how to watch The Masters online and on TV, including free coverage, as golf's first Major of 2025 takes place at Augusta National from April 10-13.
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Which Of These 8 Masters Records Is The Most Impressive? Have Your Say...
We've picked out our top eight Masters records over the history of the tournament at Augusta National, but which one is the best? Time for you to decide...
By Paul Higham Published
-
Former Champion Vijay Singh Misses First Masters In 31 Years As Injury Rules Him Out Of Augusta Line-Up
After a run of 31 consecutive Masters appearances since making his debut in 1994, Vijay Singh will not play at Augusta National after being ruled out through injury
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Has Come Close To A Green Jacket On Multiple Occasions... Here Are His 4 Closest Calls
The four-time Major winner is yet to win a Green Jacket at Augusta National, with McIlroy enduring a number of close calls throughout his career
By Matt Cradock Published
-
It's Near-Impossible To Play Augusta National... But You Can Play These Other 2025 Major Venues
We take a look at five courses on the men's and women's Major schedule this year that are open to visitor play...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Many Total Putts Will There Be At The Masters?
Take a look at the recent putting stats in The Masters and the formula for working out how many total putts there'll be at Augusta National this year.
By Paul Higham Published