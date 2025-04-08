‘It’s Very Emotional’ - Bernhard Langer Prepares For ‘Bittersweet’ Masters Swansong

The two-time Masters champion is preparing to make his final Masters appearance, and he admits he may struggle to keep his emotions in check

Bernhard Langer talks to the press ahead of his final Masters appearance
Bernhard Langer is preparing for his Masters swansong
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

In 1982, 25-year-old Bernhard Langer played in The Masters for the first time. Three years later, he finished ahead of Seve Ballesteros, Raymond Floyd and Curtis Strange to claim the Green Jacket and secure a lifetime exemption to the Augusta National Major.

Now, 43 years after his debut, the 67-year-old is preparing for his Masters swansong, a year on from his initial plan to leave the tournament behind, before an achilles injury ruled him out of the 2024 edition.

Days ahead of his final appearance, Langer, who won the title for the second time in 1993, spoke to reporters, where he reflected on his humble beginnings years before adding his name to the Augusta National history books.

He said: “Well, it's been an incredible journey, for a young man being born in a village of 800 people in an area where golf was nothing, to make it here, to get an invitation to play the Masters first time around when it was extremely difficult for a European or international players to get an invitation, and then to win the first Masters on the third go-around was just a dream come true. It's just incredible.”

Ben Crenshaw hands Bernhard Langer the Green Jacket after his 1985 Masters victory

Bernhard Langer won the first of his two Masters titles in 1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Langer admitted that his presence at Augusta National for his final Masters appearance was already proving poignant. “It's very emotional,” he said. “You can tell already my voice is breaking a bit just realizing it's going to be my last competitive Masters. After four decades, it's going to be bittersweet.”

There’s nothing in the rules stating Langer needs to call it quits at this point in his life, although ever the competitor, he realizes that Augusta National is simply becoming too long for him to challenge.

He explained: “I think I knew it was time to call it quits as a player. I wanted to do it last year but I couldn't with my achilles surgery. The course is just getting too long and I'm getting shorter and shorter and I'm hitting hybrids where the other kids are hitting 9-irons and 8-irons, maybe even wedges. So I knew I wasn't going to be in contention anymore.”

“A few years back I asked the chairman of the club, ‘is there a time limit? Do we age out when we're 60? Or what is it?’ He said, ‘No, you will know when it's time to quit. It's totally up to you.’ It is time to quit. I'm just not competitive on this course anymore. We're playing, what, 7,500-plus yards, and I'm used to playing courses around 7,100. I can still compete there but not at this distance.”

Bernhard Langer walks to the 18th green during the 1993 Masters

Langer's second Masters title came in 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Langer also admitted that, as he plays out his final holes on the famous fairways, be that on Friday or Sunday, he is prepared for his emotions to get the better of him.

“Well, if it doesn't hit me earlier on, it will definitely hit me on 18, I know that,” he said. “But one of my favorite places was always Amen Corner here. It's just a beautiful part of the golf course. The 13th hole, I've made eagle there on Saturday in '85 to get into contention and I made eagle on Sunday in '93 to win. So that's become one of my favorite holes, not just because I made eagles but just the beauty of the hole and what it demands from you.

“Yeah, to answer your question, hopefully I can control myself until the 18th, but there's no guarantees.”

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸