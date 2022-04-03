What Are The Betting Odds For The Masters
The Masters is arguably the biggest event in golf with the world's elite descending on one of the game's greatest courses to battle it out for the Green Jacket. With its stunning back drop and impeccable layout, Augusta National truly is one of the greatest viewing tournaments in sport.
Along with the incredible setting, we also have a stacked field that are all showing superb runs of form, with a number of the world's top-10 producing great finish after great finish.
So, going into the tournament which players will be favourites? Which perhaps offer good value? And which individuals will you be backing? Here, we take a look at the odds for the 2022 Masters.
Odds for the 2022 Masters - Correct as of writing and subject to change
|Player
|Odds
|Jon Rahm
|9/1
|Justin Thomas
|12/1
|Cameron Smith
|12/1
|Scottie Scheffler
|14/1
|Dustin Johnson
|14/1
|Rory McIlroy
|16/1
|Collin Morikawa
|16/1
|Jordan Spieth
|16/1
|Brooks Koepka
|18/1
|Viktor Hovland
|18/1
|Xander Schauffele
|20/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|20/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|28/1
|Will Zalatoris
|28/1
|Daniel Berger
|33/1
|Shane Lowry
|33/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|33/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|40/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|45/1
|Tiger Woods
|50/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|50/1
|Sam Burns
|50/1
|Corey Conners
|50/1
|Tony Finau
|50/1
|Patrick Reed
|50/1
|Adam Scott
|55/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|55/1
|Paul Casey
|60/1
|Sungjae Im
|60/1
|Russell Henley
|66/1
|Abraham Ancer
|66/1
|Bubba Watson
|66/1
|Sergio Garcia
|66/1
|Marc Leishman
|66/1
|Justin Rose
|66/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|66/1
|Billy Horschel
|75/1
|Webb Simpson
|80/1
|Si Woo Kim
|80/1
|Max Homa
|90/1
|Jason Kokrak
|90/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Gary Woodland
|100/1
|Robert MacIntyre
|100/1
|Seamus Power
|100/1
|Thomas Pieters
|100/1
|Talor Gooch
|100/1
|Brian Harman
|100/1
|Lee Westwood
|125/1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|125/1
|Cameron Champ
|125/1
|Tom Hoge
|125/1
|Luke List
|125/1
|Cameron Young
|125/1
|Kevin Na
|125/1
|Francesco Molinari
|125/1
|Harold Varner III
|125/1
|Matthew Wolff
|150/1
|Danny Willett
|150/1
|Lucas Herbert
|175/1
|Erik van Rooyen
|200/1
|Sepp Straka
|225/1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|225/1
|Garrick Higgo
|250/1
|Ryan Palmer
|250/1
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|250/1
|Min Woo Lee
|250/1
|Cameron Davis
|250/1
|Stewart Cink
|300/1
|Zach Johnson
|300/1
|Lucas Glover
|300/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|300/1
|Padraig Harrington
|300/1
|Harry Higgs
|300/1
|Keita Nakajima (A)
|350/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|350/1
|Guido Migliozzi
|400/1
|Hudson Swafford
|500/1
|Fred Couples
|1000/1
|Bernhard Langer
|1000/1
|James Piot (A)
|1500/1
|Mike Weir
|1500/1
|Vijay Singh
|1500/1
|Stewart Hagestad (A)
|1500/1
|Austin Greaser (A)
|1500/1
|José María Olazábal
|2000/1
|Aaron Jarvis (A)
|2000/1
|Laird Shepherd (A)
|2500/1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000/1
|Larry Mize
|5000/1
WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES FOR THE MASTERS?
Despite his incredible run of three PGA Tour wins in five starts, Scottie Scheffler is not the favourite to slip on the Green Jacket, with the man he overtook for the World No.1 spot still the slight favourite.
Jon Rahm may not have won since the US Open back in June 2021, but, he has been one of the most consistent performers with seven top-20 finishes in eight starts. What's more, the Spaniard has an unbelievable record at Augusta National, with four top-10 finishes in five starts, as well as a tied-fifth placing last year following the birth of his son, Kepa, just a week earlier.
Justin Thomas is the second favourite to pick up his first Green Jacket. This is despite the American recently revealing he was slightly "p****d off with his world ranking placement."
Despite not claiming a victory since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has been playing extremely consistently. There have been a number of occasions where he has been around the winners circle. Again, his record at the Masters is very good, with JT not missing a cut, as well as claiming a fourth place position in 2020.
Among the favourites are also recent Players Championship winner, Cameron Smith, who is also the only man to ever shoot four rounds in the 60s around Augusta National. Then there are the likes of previous Masters winners Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, who will be looking to secure a second Green Jacket once the tournament gets underway on the 7th April.
When talking about favourites, it is difficult to not bring Rory McIlroy in to the equation, as the 32-year-old is still looking to add the Masters to his CV to complete the Grand Slam. Standing in his way though will be recent World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, as well as Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka.
IS TIGER WOODS PLAYING IN THE MASTERS?
At the time of writing, Tiger has yet to confirm whether he will be competing at Augusta National, with the five-time Green Jacket winner revealing that a possible return at the Masters will be a "game-time decision." The 46-year-old is heading to Augusta though and will be present for the Champions Dinner on Tuesday.
Currently, bookmakers do have Tiger in the field, with the American quoted at 50/1, which are amazing odds considering he hasn't played a competitive round since the Masters in November 2020.
Punters don't seem bothered by that though, with US bookie, PointsBet, stating that individuals have rushed to put money on Tiger to win a sixth Green Jacket next week. The company also announced that he is the currently the most backed player in the field.
