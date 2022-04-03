What Are The Betting Odds For The Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Masters is arguably the biggest event in golf with the world's elite descending on one of the game's greatest courses to battle it out for the Green Jacket. With its stunning back drop and impeccable layout, Augusta National truly is one of the greatest viewing tournaments in sport.

Along with the incredible setting, we also have a stacked field that are all showing superb runs of form, with a number of the world's top-10 producing great finish after great finish.

So, going into the tournament which players will be favourites? Which perhaps offer good value? And which individuals will you be backing? Here, we take a look at the odds for the 2022 Masters.

Player Odds Jon Rahm 9/1 Justin Thomas 12/1 Cameron Smith 12/1 Scottie Scheffler 14/1 Dustin Johnson 14/1 Rory McIlroy 16/1 Collin Morikawa 16/1 Jordan Spieth 16/1 Brooks Koepka 18/1 Viktor Hovland 18/1 Xander Schauffele 20/1 Patrick Cantlay 20/1 Bryson DeChambeau 28/1 Will Zalatoris 28/1 Daniel Berger 33/1 Shane Lowry 33/1 Hideki Matsuyama 33/1 Louis Oosthuizen 40/1 Joaquin Niemann 45/1 Tiger Woods 50/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 50/1 Sam Burns 50/1 Corey Conners 50/1 Tony Finau 50/1 Patrick Reed 50/1 Adam Scott 55/1 Tyrrell Hatton 55/1 Paul Casey 60/1 Sungjae Im 60/1 Russell Henley 66/1 Abraham Ancer 66/1 Bubba Watson 66/1 Sergio Garcia 66/1 Marc Leishman 66/1 Justin Rose 66/1 Tommy Fleetwood 66/1 Billy Horschel 75/1 Webb Simpson 80/1 Si Woo Kim 80/1 Max Homa 90/1 Jason Kokrak 90/1 Kevin Kisner 100/1 Gary Woodland 100/1 Robert MacIntyre 100/1 Seamus Power 100/1 Thomas Pieters 100/1 Talor Gooch 100/1 Brian Harman 100/1 Lee Westwood 125/1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125/1 Cameron Champ 125/1 Tom Hoge 125/1 Luke List 125/1 Cameron Young 125/1 Kevin Na 125/1 Francesco Molinari 125/1 Harold Varner III 125/1 Matthew Wolff 150/1 Danny Willett 150/1 Lucas Herbert 175/1 Erik van Rooyen 200/1 Sepp Straka 225/1 Mackenzie Hughes 225/1 Garrick Higgo 250/1 Ryan Palmer 250/1 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 250/1 Min Woo Lee 250/1 Cameron Davis 250/1 Stewart Cink 300/1 Zach Johnson 300/1 Lucas Glover 300/1 Takumi Kanaya 300/1 Padraig Harrington 300/1 Harry Higgs 300/1 Keita Nakajima (A) 350/1 Charl Schwartzel 350/1 Guido Migliozzi 400/1 Hudson Swafford 500/1 Fred Couples 1000/1 Bernhard Langer 1000/1 James Piot (A) 1500/1 Mike Weir 1500/1 Vijay Singh 1500/1 Stewart Hagestad (A) 1500/1 Austin Greaser (A) 1500/1 José María Olazábal 2000/1 Aaron Jarvis (A) 2000/1 Laird Shepherd (A) 2500/1 Sandy Lyle 5000/1 Larry Mize 5000/1

WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES FOR THE MASTERS?

Despite his incredible run of three PGA Tour wins in five starts, Scottie Scheffler is not the favourite to slip on the Green Jacket, with the man he overtook for the World No.1 spot still the slight favourite.

Jon Rahm may not have won since the US Open back in June 2021, but, he has been one of the most consistent performers with seven top-20 finishes in eight starts. What's more, the Spaniard has an unbelievable record at Augusta National, with four top-10 finishes in five starts, as well as a tied-fifth placing last year following the birth of his son, Kepa, just a week earlier.

Justin Thomas is the second favourite to pick up his first Green Jacket. This is despite the American recently revealing he was slightly "p****d off with his world ranking placement."

Despite not claiming a victory since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has been playing extremely consistently. There have been a number of occasions where he has been around the winners circle. Again, his record at the Masters is very good, with JT not missing a cut, as well as claiming a fourth place position in 2020.

Among the favourites are also recent Players Championship winner, Cameron Smith, who is also the only man to ever shoot four rounds in the 60s around Augusta National. Then there are the likes of previous Masters winners Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, who will be looking to secure a second Green Jacket once the tournament gets underway on the 7th April.

When talking about favourites, it is difficult to not bring Rory McIlroy in to the equation, as the 32-year-old is still looking to add the Masters to his CV to complete the Grand Slam. Standing in his way though will be recent World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, as well as Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka.

IS TIGER WOODS PLAYING IN THE MASTERS?

At the time of writing, Tiger has yet to confirm whether he will be competing at Augusta National, with the five-time Green Jacket winner revealing that a possible return at the Masters will be a "game-time decision." The 46-year-old is heading to Augusta though and will be present for the Champions Dinner on Tuesday.

Currently, bookmakers do have Tiger in the field, with the American quoted at 50/1, which are amazing odds considering he hasn't played a competitive round since the Masters in November 2020.

Punters don't seem bothered by that though, with US bookie, PointsBet, stating that individuals have rushed to put money on Tiger to win a sixth Green Jacket next week. The company also announced that he is the currently the most backed player in the field.

