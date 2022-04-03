What Are The Betting Odds For The Masters

The Masters is arguably the biggest event in golf with the world's elite descending on one of the game's greatest courses to battle it out for the Green Jacket. With its stunning back drop and impeccable layout, Augusta National truly is one of the greatest viewing tournaments in sport.

Along with the incredible setting, we also have a stacked field that are all showing superb runs of form, with a number of the world's top-10 producing great finish after great finish. 

So, going into the tournament which players will be favourites? Which perhaps offer good value? And which individuals will you be backing? Here, we take a look at the odds for the 2022 Masters.

Rahm hits a tee shot

Jon Rahm will head to Augusta National as the favourite

Odds for the 2022 Masters - Correct as of writing and subject to change

Player Odds
Jon Rahm9/1
Justin Thomas12/1
Cameron Smith12/1
Scottie Scheffler14/1
Dustin Johnson14/1
Rory McIlroy16/1
Collin Morikawa16/1
Jordan Spieth16/1
Brooks Koepka18/1
Viktor Hovland18/1
Xander Schauffele20/1
Patrick Cantlay20/1
Bryson DeChambeau28/1
Will Zalatoris28/1
Daniel Berger33/1
Shane Lowry33/1
Hideki Matsuyama33/1
Louis Oosthuizen40/1
Joaquin Niemann45/1
Tiger Woods50/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick50/1
Sam Burns50/1
Corey Conners50/1
Tony Finau50/1
Patrick Reed50/1
Adam Scott55/1
Tyrrell Hatton55/1
Paul Casey60/1
Sungjae Im60/1
Russell Henley 66/1
Abraham Ancer66/1
Bubba Watson66/1
Sergio Garcia66/1
Marc Leishman66/1
Justin Rose66/1
Tommy Fleetwood66/1
Billy Horschel75/1
Webb Simpson80/1
Si Woo Kim80/1
Max Homa90/1
Jason Kokrak90/1
Kevin Kisner100/1
Gary Woodland100/1
Robert MacIntyre100/1
Seamus Power100/1
Thomas Pieters100/1
Talor Gooch100/1
Brian Harman100/1
Lee Westwood125/1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout125/1
Cameron Champ125/1
Tom Hoge125/1
Luke List125/1
Cameron Young125/1
Kevin Na125/1
Francesco Molinari125/1
Harold Varner III125/1
Matthew Wolff150/1
Danny Willett150/1
Lucas Herbert175/1
Erik van Rooyen200/1
Sepp Straka225/1
Mackenzie Hughes225/1
Garrick Higgo250/1
Ryan Palmer250/1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee250/1
Min Woo Lee250/1
Cameron Davis250/1
Stewart Cink300/1
Zach Johnson300/1
Lucas Glover300/1
Takumi Kanaya300/1
Padraig Harrington300/1
Harry Higgs300/1
Keita Nakajima (A)350/1
Charl Schwartzel350/1
Guido Migliozzi400/1
Hudson Swafford500/1
Fred Couples1000/1
Bernhard Langer1000/1
James Piot (A)1500/1
Mike Weir1500/1
Vijay Singh1500/1
Stewart Hagestad (A)1500/1
Austin Greaser (A)1500/1
José María Olazábal2000/1
Aaron Jarvis (A)2000/1
Laird Shepherd (A)2500/1
Sandy Lyle5000/1
Larry Mize5000/1

WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES FOR THE MASTERS?

Despite his incredible run of three PGA Tour wins in five starts, Scottie Scheffler is not the favourite to slip on the Green Jacket, with the man he overtook for the World No.1 spot still the slight favourite.

Jon Rahm may not have won since the US Open back in June 2021, but, he has been one of the most consistent performers with seven top-20 finishes in eight starts. What's more, the Spaniard has an unbelievable record at Augusta National, with four top-10 finishes in five starts, as well as a tied-fifth placing last year following the birth of his son, Kepa, just a week earlier. 

Justin Thomas is the second favourite to pick up his first Green Jacket. This is despite the American recently revealing he was slightly "p****d off with his world ranking placement."

Despite not claiming a victory since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has been playing extremely consistently. There have been a number of occasions where he has been around the winners circle. Again, his record at the Masters is very good, with JT not missing a cut, as well as claiming a fourth place position in 2020.

Among the favourites are also recent Players Championship winner, Cameron Smith, who is also the only man to ever shoot four rounds in the 60s around Augusta National. Then there are the likes of previous Masters winners Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, who will be looking to secure a second Green Jacket once the tournament gets underway on the 7th April.

When talking about favourites, it is difficult to not bring Rory McIlroy in to the equation, as the 32-year-old is still looking to add the Masters to his CV to complete the Grand Slam. Standing in his way though will be recent World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, as well as Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka.

IS TIGER WOODS PLAYING IN THE MASTERS?

At the time of writing, Tiger has yet to confirm whether he will be competing at Augusta National, with the five-time Green Jacket winner revealing that a possible return at the Masters will be a "game-time decision." The 46-year-old is heading to Augusta though and will be present for the Champions Dinner on Tuesday.

Currently, bookmakers do have Tiger in the field, with the American quoted at 50/1, which are amazing odds considering he hasn't played a competitive round since the Masters in November 2020. 

Punters don't seem bothered by that though, with US bookie, PointsBet, stating that individuals have rushed to put money on Tiger to win a sixth Green Jacket next week. The company also announced that he is the currently the most backed player in the field.

Woods hits a drive

Woods featured at the Masters in 2020, where he finished in a tie for 38th.

