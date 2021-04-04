The Rahm family welcomed baby boy, Kepa Cahill Rahm, early on Sunday morning, a week before the Masters tournament gets under way.

Jon Rahm Becomes Father A Week Before The Masters

Jon Rahm had previously stated that: “If anybody’s thinking of a betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there’s a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week,”

The Spaniard announced that his wife Kelley Cahill was due between the 10th and 12th April, which would have coincided with the third round, final round and Monday after The Masters.

Teeing it up at the WGC-Match Play last week, Rahm said he was ready to leave if he got the call, even if it came nine holes into the final.

However, on 4th April, the Rahm family announced the birth of their son, Kepa Cahill Rahm.

In an Instagram post, Rahm said: “Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born 4/3/21 at 12:15am. Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!”

Rahm is now likely to feature at Augusta National and will be one of the favourites if he is to play in the event next week. The 26-year-old has a phenomenal record at The Masters, with three consecutive top-10’s since 2019.

