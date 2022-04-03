'It Will Be A Game-Time Decision' - Tiger Gives Update On Possible Masters Return
In a tweet, Tiger stated he is heading to Augusta National, but his decision on whether he will play will come nearer the deadline
After much speculation, Tiger Woods has revealed that a possible return at the Masters will be a "game-time decision," with the five-time Green Jacket winner heading to Augusta National on Sunday to continue preparation and practice.
Releasing a tweet via his social media, the 46-year-old tweeted: "I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt."
On Saturday, it had been reported by Sports Illustrated that Tiger would be appearing at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon, with the 15-time Major winner's name reportedly listed on one of the many large scoreboards that are on display around the course.
According to multiple sources, who were in attendance for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Tiger's name plate was on full display on a big scoreboard at the main course entrance along the first fairway, as tournament officials continue their preparation for the main event that gets underway on the 7th April.
As Tiger heads to Augusta National, it's worth noting that the five-time Masters champion doesn't have an official deadline for when he must inform tournament officials that he will or won't be playing.
Because entry to the Masters is by invitation only, Woods is deemed to be playing until he informs Augusta National representatives otherwise; which explains why he is still listed as 'in the field' on the official website. The 46-year old can go right up to the eve, or even the day of, the tournament should he wish.
