Tiger Woods Becomes Most Backed Golfer At The 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods is now the most bet on player for next week’s Masters as rumours continue to circulate that the 15-time Major champion is ready to launch his comeback. The 46-year-old hasn’t played a serious tournament since his car crash in February 2021, and has maintained publicly that this year’s Masters will come too soon for him.

He partnered 12-year-old son Charlie to second place in the PNC Championship in December but has maintained that he would still need the use of a golf cart. While it was thought his comeback to the big time may not come until next year’s Masters, the fact Tiger has this week headed to Augusta and played practice rounds both with Charlie and his close friend Justin Thomas has increased speculation that Woods will be in the field on Thursday.

The fan favourite has slipped on the Green Jacket five times in total, including both his first Major victory in 1997 and his most recent, in 2019. With that kind of pedigree, punters have been rushing to back Tiger for a sixth victory, with American bookmaker PointsBet announcing he is the currently the most backed player in the field.

Tiger had always said he would be at Augusta National for The Masters, but would only confirm that he would be attending the Champions Dinner , traditionally held on the Tuesday of Masters Week. Hopes have grown in recent weeks that he may participate in the Wednesday Par-3 Contest, but as the days have gone on, it now looks a real possibility he will play the tournament proper.

According to bookmaker comparison site Oddschecker, Woods is now as low at 40/1 to win the 2022 Masters with some bookies, implying a 2.5% chance of winning. On the Betfair Exchange, Tiger has been matched as high as 200 (199/1) to win next week but also as low as 34 (33/1) as rumours about him playing and how good he’s looked in practice have grown.