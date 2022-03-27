Scottie Scheffler Becomes World Number One With WGC-Match Play Victory

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Scottie Scheffler continued his unbelievable form, as he defeated both Dustin Johnson and Kevin Kisner on Sunday to not only claim the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but also secure the World No.1 spot in the World Rankings.

The 25-year-old had been in imperious form over the final day on Sunday, with Scheffler brushing aside an in-form Dustin Johnson 3&1, before dismantling match play specialist, Kevin Kisner, 4&3 in the final.

With victory, Scheffler becomes the 25th ever World No.1, with his WGC-Match Play success being added to his Waste Management Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational triumphs over the last month.

In the tournament, Scheffler had to defeat Matthew Fitzpatrick just to get out of his group. However, it was in the knockout stages where the American displayed his ruthless streak, with the 25-year-old defeating last year's champion, Billy Horschel, 1-up, before a 3&2 win over Seamus Power put him into the semi-finals.

Beginning the final day, Scheffler looked to be cruising to victory over former World No.1, Dustin Johnson, with the 25-year-old 5-up through just 11 holes. Johnson however, is undefeated in his last 10 matches and, after a birdie at the 12th, DJ would secure the next three holes on the bounce, with the American narrowing the match to just 1-up.

Scheffler though would find another gear, battling back with a birdie at the 16th, before another birdie at the par-3 17th secured a 3&1 victory and advancement to the final for the second consecutive year.

Kisner was making his third appearance in the final at Austin (Image credit: Getty Images)

In that final, he would face Kevin Kisner, who himself was making a hat-trick of final appearances at Austin Country Club. Like the semi-final though, it was Scheffler who started the brightest, with the American getting on top of his opponent early as he moved to 3-up through just six holes.

It looked like Kisner was going to get one back on the 12th though, with Scheffler duffing his chip into a greenside bunker in a shot that any club golfer would be familiar with! But the World No.1 showed his class, with the American holing the shot from the bunker for an unlikely birdie and halve.

Following his recovery, Scheffler would go onto make a birdie at the 14th to go 4-up with just four holes remaining and, at the next, the title was his, with the 25-year-old securing a 4&3 win over a worthy opponent in Kisner.

"I always just dreamed of being in this tournament," explained Scheffler. "I really can't put into words what it means to play in front of these fans. Just to feel their support.

"With the World No.1 spot I will believe it when I see it tomorrow, but I never got that far in my dreams to be honest! I just love playing golf... and I love competing and I'm just happy to be out here."