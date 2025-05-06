Scottie Scheffler Gives Emphatic Answer To Grant Horvat’s PGA Tour Sponsor’s Invite Dilemma
Scheffler shared his opinion with Horvat in a recent YouTube video when discussing the influencer's invitation to the Barracuda Championship
Being able to even consider turning down a PGA Tour start is a nice problem to have and, sadly, not one that many of us will ever have to contend with.
But, for Grant Horvat, the issue is very much a real one as the talented golf influencer revealed during a 18-hole YouTube match with Scottie Scheffler recently.
Horvat shared that he had been offered a sponsor's invite to July's Barracuda Championship - opposite The Open Championship - and was weighing up the pros and cons of accepting.
The popular content creator recently admitted he wasn't sure whether to accept any hypothetical start on the PGA Tour, though, fearing it might take a spot away from a toiling tour pro.
Scheffler expressed empathy with Horvat's situation before telling him he should take the opportunity with both hands, going on to explain why.
Scheffler said: "I get it, but I also don't get it. It's a sponsor's invite... You've done enough in the game of golf, around the game of golf to earn that spot. Just because you haven't shot the scores in tournament golf doesn't mean that you shouldn't be playing in the tournament.
"It's an opposite-field event that needs the exposure. There's a reason they're giving you the spot. Personally, I wouldn't hesitate to take it if I were you."
Earlier in the video, leading up to the conversation about Horvat's PGA Tour invite, the pair had discussed the recent fortunes of Wesley Bryan - one half of Bryan Bros Golf on YouTube.
During mid-April, Bryan and Horvat featured in a pro/creator event called LIV Golf: The Duels in Miami - a competition where six YouTubers were paired with six pros from the historic US circuit's rivals.
Horvat published the contest on his YouTube channel - which has over 1.2 million subscribers - and it was viewed more than 2.3 million times. However, while the event worked well for many involved, 2017 RBC Heritage champion, Bryan was later suspended by the PGA Tour for appearing in it.
Bryan went on to explain that he planned to appeal his "immediate and indefinite" suspension as he felt the rules which aim to prevent PGA Tour players from competing in LIV Golf competitions do not cover content creation on YouTube.
Shortly after the news broke of Bryan's suspension, Scheffler and Horvat were filming their '5-Under Challenge' video. Horvat explained that around a week on from his Creator Classic victory at TPC Sawgrass, just prior to The Players Championship in March, he went over and took part in a similar contest with LIV Golf alongside the likes of Bryan.
However, while Bryan is no longer permitted to tee it up on the PGA Tour, Horvat remains eligible to compete at the Barracuda Championship.
Not knowing the full story at the time, Scheffler asked his rival for the day if Bryan had been suspended from the PGA Tour and, if so, what he had done. Horvat explained how the situation had arisen before going on to share his dilemma RE the sponsor's exemption.
Having apparently been convinced over his decision by Scheffler, Horvat then turned his attention to who might caddie for him. The YouTuber stated Wesley Bryan could step up, to which Scheffler responded while chuckling: "Then I probably wouldn't go. I would probably take George [Bryan] instead. And I say that without really knowing George, just knowing Wesley."
Proving his sense of humor to be just as cutting as the sharpness of his short game, Scheffler continued: "Now that he's got some extra time on his hands, he'll probably watch this video."
Scheffler and Horvat's 18-hole match has been viewed almost 1.5 million times within the first 24 hours.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
