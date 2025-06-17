Wesley And George Bryan Set For DP World Tour Debuts
The famous golfing brothers will tee it up at the BMW International Open next month
Wesley Bryan and his brother George have been confirmed as part of the 2025 BMW International Open field on the DP World Tour.
The pair, who run the Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel with over 600,000 subscribers, will make their DP World Tour debuts from July 3-6 at Golfclub München Eichenried.
A post shared by Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf)
A photo posted by on
This is despite Wesley, the 2017 RBC Heritage champion, currently being suspended from the PGA Tour for competing in the inaugural LIV Golf: Duels Miami event in April.
Six YouTube stars were paired with LIV Golfers in a made-for-YouTube match that aired on Grant Horvat's channel. He subsequently also appeared in the second iteration of the Duels at the recent LIV Golf Virginia event, with the match set to air on the Bryan Bros' channel.
Speaking alongside George on their YouTube channel in April, Bryan admitted that it had been a challenging time since he was given the suspension, which he described as “immediate and indefinite."
“It’s been a difficult few weeks for us. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster.
“But I want to lead off just by thanking the PGA Tour. At an early age they gave me the dream of playing on their tour, they provided me with some unbelievable opportunities and experiences and friendships that I’ve made and golf courses that I’ve been able to play - amazing events that I’ve been able to compete in, so from our end, nothing but gratitude for the PGA Tour.”
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Bryan, who has played in 156 PGA Tour tournament, confirmed that he planned to appeal the decision to suspend him.
“The Duels Miami, it was deemed an unauthorised event by the PGA Tour, and I want to be clear, I do respect the authorities that are in place at the tour, but because of the ambiguity and the rules and regulations that were written, I do as a member of the PGA Tour have a right to appeal the decision on which I plan on exercising," he said.
The pair teed it up together at the 2024 Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour and also recently played in the same group at US Open Final Qualifying.
They attempted to make the field for Oakmont at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland but came up shy of the three-under-par mark needed, with George shooting +4 and Wesley scoring +6.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.