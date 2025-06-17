Wesley And George Bryan Set For DP World Tour Debuts

Wesley Bryan and his brother George have been confirmed as part of the 2025 BMW International Open field on the DP World Tour.

The pair, who run the Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel with over 600,000 subscribers, will make their DP World Tour debuts from July 3-6 at Golfclub München Eichenried.

A post shared by Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf) A photo posted by on

This is despite Wesley, the 2017 RBC Heritage champion, currently being suspended from the PGA Tour for competing in the inaugural LIV Golf: Duels Miami event in April.

Six YouTube stars were paired with LIV Golfers in a made-for-YouTube match that aired on Grant Horvat's channel. He subsequently also appeared in the second iteration of the Duels at the recent LIV Golf Virginia event, with the match set to air on the Bryan Bros' channel.

Speaking alongside George on their YouTube channel in April, Bryan admitted that it had been a challenging time since he was given the suspension, which he described as “immediate and indefinite."

“It’s been a difficult few weeks for us. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster.

“But I want to lead off just by thanking the PGA Tour. At an early age they gave me the dream of playing on their tour, they provided me with some unbelievable opportunities and experiences and friendships that I’ve made and golf courses that I’ve been able to play - amazing events that I’ve been able to compete in, so from our end, nothing but gratitude for the PGA Tour.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryan, who has played in 156 PGA Tour tournament, confirmed that he planned to appeal the decision to suspend him.

“The Duels Miami, it was deemed an unauthorised event by the PGA Tour, and I want to be clear, I do respect the authorities that are in place at the tour, but because of the ambiguity and the rules and regulations that were written, I do as a member of the PGA Tour have a right to appeal the decision on which I plan on exercising," he said.

The pair teed it up together at the 2024 Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour and also recently played in the same group at US Open Final Qualifying.

They attempted to make the field for Oakmont at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland but came up shy of the three-under-par mark needed, with George shooting +4 and Wesley scoring +6.