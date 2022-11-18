Webb Simpson Hits Hole In One With Ryder Cup Captain Watching

Webb Simpson produced a moment of magic at the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour as he bagged a hole-in-one for the fourth time in his career while playing alongside the current USA Ryder Cup captain.

Simpson, 37, sent a high drawing hybrid soaring into the Sea Island sky in a windy Georgia, before it dropped and took two bounces before disappearing into the cup on the 215-yard par-three third hole on the Plantation Course.

It’s a fourth hole-in-one on the PGA Tour for Simpson, who carded a five-under round of 67 to sit three shots behind leader Cole Hammer.

A slightly stunner Simpson was congratulated by playing partners Justin Rose and Zach Johnson – the current Ryder Cup captain who will lead Team USA in Italy next year.

Currently at 111th in the Official World Golf Rankings, Simpson would need all the help he could get to qualify for the team, but with six picks for Johnson then rounds like that alongside the skipper won’t hurt.

With big names leaving for LIV Golf, there’s plenty of scope for players to make the team for Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome next year.

And with so many youngsters around, age might actually be a plus for Simpson if he can string together some decent form next year to make a case for Johnson to give him a pick.

USA Ryder Cup qualifying is already underway, but points will not be allocated for regular PGA Tour events until the start of 2023.

The RSM Classic is the final regular event on the PGA Tour season of 2022, with the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods is set to make his comeback, taking place at the end of November.

The QBE Shootout, which is a team event of pairs, then takes place in December before a short break for the remainder of the year – with 2023 starting with the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on 2 January.

