2023 Ryder Cup Standings & Qualification: How Are Europe & Team USA Shaping Up

Let’s look at how the teams stand for the 2023 Ryder Cup, the pinnacle of team golf, being held in Italy at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

Team Europe, captained by Luke Donald, will host Zach Johnson’s Team USA in the showpiece event from September 29 – October 1, 2023, as the visitors defend the trophy they won so convincingly at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Let’s see how the Ryder Cup teams are lining up and how players can book their place on the 12-man teams for the 44th edition of golf’s biggest team event.

European team Ryder Cup standings & qualification

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Qualification for the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup started after the 2022 BMW PGA Championship on September 11, and runs until September 3, 2023.

The big change for this year is that skipper Donald will have six Captain’s Picks to make instead of the three Padraig Harrington had for the last Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

Automatic Ryder Cup qualification will still come from two points lists, but this time just three players will qualify from the European Points List, with a further three qualifiers being the top three on the World Points List that aren’t already qualified.

Current Team Europe Ryder Cup standings:

(Players in bold qualify automatically)

European Points List:

1. Jon Rahm (850.0)

2. Shane Lowry (835.0)

3. Rory McIlroy (721.5)

4. Robert MacIntyre (615.39)

5. Jordan Smith (604.86)

6. Yannik Paul (586.29)

7. Adrian Otaegui (562.37)

8. Ramus Hojgaard (532.6)

9. Guido Migliozzi (507.1)

10. Matthieu Pavon (395.67)

World Points List:

1. Rory McIlroy (80.62)

2. Jon Rahm (45.54)

3. Shane Lowry (40.46)

4. Seamus Power (34.57)

5. Robert MacIntyre (33.83)

6. Thomas Detry (33.12)

7. Danny Willett (28.1)

8. Adrian Otaegui (27.15)

9. Guido Migliozzi (23.12)

10. Sepp Straka (22.88)

Team USA 2023 Ryder Cup standings & qualification

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team USA had six Captain’s Picks for the last Ryder Cup, which worked out rather well, so Johnson will have the same option this time around.

The American Ryder Cup qualification system comprises of just one qualifying list, with points allocated over a longer stretch of golf – with seven big events in 2022 including the four Majors having points attached to them.

Ryder Cup qualification points are then awarded at all PGA Tour events from January 2023 with double points awarded for winners of the four Majors.

Current Team USA Ryder Cup standings:

(Players in bold qualify automatically)

1. Scottie Scheffler (5,451.073)

2. Will Zalatoris (4,054.354)

3. Justin Thomas (3,340.747)

4. Cameron Young (2,354.120)

5. Dustin Johnson (1,555.349)

6. Collin Morikawa (1,412.878)

7. Kevin Kisner (1,321.286)

8. Keegan Bradley (987.199)

9. Xander Schauffele (689.755)

10. Patrick Cantlay (678.525)

Qualifying will end after the second FedEx Cup play-off event, the BMW Championship, on August 20, 2023, with the top six eligible players on the points list securing spots on the Team USA.

Johnson will then announce his six Captain's Picks after the season-ending TOUR Championship in Atlanta.