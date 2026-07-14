Jon Rahm: This Rollback Solution Could Actually Be 'Counteractive'

In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly, Jon Rahm has given his take on whether or not the sport’s distance problem can be solved by simply limiting the height players can tee up their drivers.

It is one of the most fiercely debated topics in golf. The governing bodies – the R&A and USGA – previously announced they would implement a golf ball rollback in the men’s professional game in 2028 but, following negative feedback from several major stakeholders, that has been pushed back.

January 2030 is now the planned date for the implementation of a rolled back golf ball for everyone, pros and amateurs alike.

It is something that has split opinion. Most in favor want to see the game become more of an all-round test again, while the detractors insist those in charge are searching for an answer to a problem that does not exist.

There have been plenty of differing ideas floating around that would likely be easier to put in play, and one such came from Sir Nick Faldo.

The six-time Major winner believes limiting the height of tees to one inch would have the desired impact as it would stop players from being able to really optimise how they deliver their driver.

“What is the goal of the rollback, to make the golf ball go shorter,” Faldo says in an upcoming episode