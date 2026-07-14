From Gambling In Golf, A Condensed Major Season And The 'Double-Edged Sword' Of A Firm And Fast Royal Birkdale - 5 Things Rory McIlroy Discussed In His 2026 Open Press Conference

As ever, all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy as he begins his quest for a second Open win and a seventh Major title at Royal Birkdale this week.

The Northern Irishman has enjoyed another stellar campaign so far, with his second successive Masters victory in April the obvious highlight. And he has a chance to cap off another superb men’s Major season in Southport in the coming days.

McIlroy’s sole Open win came all the way back in 2014 at a rather green and damp Royal Liverpool. He has come close to claiming a second Claret Jug since, but he has yet to make it happen.

Time is still on his side to further enhance his legacy in the game’s oldest championship, so how is he feeling ahead of the challenge that awaits at Birkdale? And what are his thoughts on other hot topics in the game at the moment?

Here are five things we learned from his Open press conference...