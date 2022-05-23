WATCH: Justin Thomas Hits Shank On Way To PGA Championship Victory

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Justin Thomas won his second Major title and second PGA Championship at Southern Hills after defeating Will Zalatoris in a playoff following Mito Pereira's heartbreaking final hole double bogey.

Thomas put together his third round of 67 of the week in the final round to finish at five-under-par to tie Zalatoris after 72 holes. However, it wasn't all plain sailing for the American on Sunday as his round actually included a cold shank.

JT's shank came on the par-3 6th hole, where his long iron travelled just 108 yards directly into the trees on the right. It could have put an end to his hopes of winning the tournament but a 19ft putt saved a crucial bogey to keep his round alive. He described it as the "best bogey I've ever made in my life" and went on to play the final 10 holes in four-under-par.

The shank on six was one of the first things referenced by the 29-year-old following his victory, and luckily he was able to make a joke of it. "It was a bizarre day," he said. "I definitely crossed one off the list, and I've never won a tournament shanking a ball on Sunday, so that was a first, and man, I would really like it to be a last.

Watch the shank:

"I've never won a tournament shanking a ball on Sunday, so that was a first, and man, I would really like it to be a last." pic.twitter.com/DmpCKcLcqUMay 23, 2022 See more

Watch the shank to some funny music: