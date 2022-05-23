WATCH: Justin Thomas Hits Shank On Way To PGA Championship Victory
The PGA Champion hit a hosel rocket on the 6th hole during the final round at Southern Hills
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Justin Thomas won his second Major title and second PGA Championship at Southern Hills after defeating Will Zalatoris in a playoff following Mito Pereira's heartbreaking final hole double bogey.
Thomas put together his third round of 67 of the week in the final round to finish at five-under-par to tie Zalatoris after 72 holes. However, it wasn't all plain sailing for the American on Sunday as his round actually included a cold shank.
JT's shank came on the par-3 6th hole, where his long iron travelled just 108 yards directly into the trees on the right. It could have put an end to his hopes of winning the tournament but a 19ft putt saved a crucial bogey to keep his round alive. He described it as the "best bogey I've ever made in my life" and went on to play the final 10 holes in four-under-par.
The shank on six was one of the first things referenced by the 29-year-old following his victory, and luckily he was able to make a joke of it. "It was a bizarre day," he said. "I definitely crossed one off the list, and I've never won a tournament shanking a ball on Sunday, so that was a first, and man, I would really like it to be a last.
Watch the shank:
"I've never won a tournament shanking a ball on Sunday, so that was a first, and man, I would really like it to be a last." pic.twitter.com/DmpCKcLcqUMay 23, 2022
Watch the shank to some funny music:
A post shared by David Heinen (@yourbestgolf)
A photo posted by on
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
"I Know I'm Going To Get One" - Will Zalatoris Confident Of Major Success
After his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, the rising star is sure his first Major victory is coming
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 Ball Review
A very popular golf ball on the market, we test out TaylorMade's 2022 version of the RBZ Soft.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
'I Wish I Could Do It Again' - Mito Pereira On PGA Championship Final Hole Agony
The Chilean double bogeyed the 72nd hole to lose out on the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Rory McIlroy Avoids Media For Second Consecutive Day After PGA Disappointment
McIlroy has not spoken to the media since Friday following a frustrating end to his 2022 PGA Championship
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
PGA Championship Prize Money And Purse Breakdown 2022
A total of $15m is up for grabs at Southern Hills, with the winner picking up a cheque for $2.7m
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
How Rory McIlroy's Latest Major Bid Crumbled At Southern Hills
The Northern Irishman's Major drought looks set to continue after a torrid third round at Southern Hills
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
PGA Championship Tee Times – Final Round
Check out all of the tee times for the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Mito Pereira Benefits From Controversial Drop At PGA Championship
The Chilean managed to drop his ball from the first cut of rough into the fairway due to a local rule
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Why Tiger Woods Should Withdraw From The PGA Championship
Should the 15-time Major champion skip the final round at Southern Hills?
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
ESPN Host 'Covered In Blood' After Being Hit In Face With Rahm Drive
Reports state that ESPN SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele was hospitalised on Thursday at the PGA Championship
By Elliott Heath • Published