Watch Grant Thornton Invitational: Live Stream, TV channel, Tee Times

Watch the Grant Thornton Invitational this week to see some of the best men's and women's pros playing together in a mixed pairs event, with various TV options, live streams, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Grant Thornton Invitational key information • Date: December 13-15 2024 • Venue: Tiburon Golf Club (The Gold course), Florida • TV channels: NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock (US) / Sky Sports (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The official PGA Tour and LPGA Tour seasons may be over but, after last week's Hero World Challenge, the fun continues with this mixed event on The Gold course at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

Back for its second edition after its successful launch last year, the Grant Thornton Invitational sees 16 pairs - each comprised of a pro from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour - battle it out over a three-day, multi-format tournament.

The 2024 Grant Thornton gets underway on Friday 13 December with a Scramble, followed by a Foursome (Alternate Shot) on Saturday 14 December and, finally, a Modified Four-Ball on Sunday 15 December.

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational winners Jason Day and Lydia Ko are back to defend their title, and will face competition from the likes of Tom Kim and Jeeno Thitikul. Women's World No.1 Nelly Korda was going to line up with Tony Finau in what many saw as the favorites for the title, but a late withdrawal from Finau has seen Korda switch to Daniel Berger, who snuck into the world's top 125 last week.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Grant Thornton Invitational online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Grant Thornton Invitational for just $1.40

While the Grant Thornton Invitational is available on subscription plans with major sports broadcasters in the US and the UK, you can get your hands on a brilliant deal... in India.

Sports streaming service Fancode has snapped up rights to a number of golf events, sometimes even showing them free of charge. You'll have to pay for the Grant Thornton Invitational, but at an outlay of ₹119 (that's $1.40), it's as close as you're going to get to a free stream.

Better still, their monthly plan is only ₹199 ($2.34), and that way you could also watch the Alfred Dunhill Championship this week at the same time.

Not in India right now? You can still watch the Grant Thornton Invitational on Fancode even if you're travelling outside the country by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Grant Thornton Invitational golf from anywhere

If you're travelling outside your home country, you may find your usual streaming services geo-restricted. But this doesn't mean you can't tune into the events you want to watch.

What you need is a VPN, or Virtual Private Network, a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any location. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch Grant Thornton Invitational golf in the US

In the US you can watch the Grant Thornton Invitational on Golf Channel, NBC, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock. All brands are part of the NBC stable, with the broadcaster splitting its coverage across television and online.

The main action from the final two days will be available on NBC if you're a TV viewer and on the Peacock streaming platform for an online simulcast. A Peacock subscription costs a modest $7.99 a month, or $79.99 for the full year.

Timings • 13 December: 1pm - 4pm (Golf Channel) • 14 December: 2pm - 3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm - 5pm (NBC / Peacock) • 15 December: 1pm - 2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm - 4pm (NBC / Peacock)

NBC meanwhile, is available on cable TV plans, as is the Golf Channel, which is hosting the earlier action from the final two rounds, as well as exclusive coverage of the opening day on 13 December.

Cable is where things get a little more pricey. Prices for traditional cable TV vary by location and provider, but nowadays there are plenty of good cord-cutting streaming services for cable TV.

Sling is one of then - to watch the Grant Thornton Invitational you'll need the Sling Blue package for $45 a month, plus the Sports Extra add-on for $11 on top.

Fubo is a pricier provider at $79.99, but you do get more sport, and you can get your first month nearly half price, at $44.99.

Not in the US right now? You can still watch your usual streaming service by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Grant Thornton Invitational golf in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Grant Thornton Invitational on Sky Sports.

The action will always be on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with three hours of coverage each evening across the three days of competition.

Timings • 13 December: 6pm - 9pm (Sky Sports Golf) • 14 December: 7pm - 10pm (Sky Sports Golf) • 15 December: 6pm - 9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

You can get Sky Sports Golf on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package - prices will vary by provider. To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices.

Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £34.99 a month usually, but it's currently £26 a month for six months, or £29.99 a month for the six months if you want to be able to cancel anytime. There’s also a day pass for £14.99.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN.

Watch Grant Thornton Invitational in Canada

In Canada, the Grant Thornton Invitational will be broadcast by TSN, which has rights to the PGA Tour in Canada.

Only the final two days of action will be shown, with Saturday's round two shown on TSN3 and Sunday's final round on TSN5.

TV packages vary by provider but if you want a Grant Thornton Invitational live stream, you can sign up to their online platform TSN+. Prices start from $8.99 a month.

Watch Grant Thornton Invitational in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch Grant Thornton Invitational on Fox Sports and Kayo, if they can stomach the early starts.

Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all three rounds.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but there's currently a deal where you can get your first month for just $1.

Grant Thornton Invitational Pairings

Mel Reid & Cameron Champ

Maja Stark & JT. Poston

Jennifer Kupcho & Akshay Bhatia

Celine Boutier & Matthieu Pavon

Lauren Coughlin & Cameron Young

Megan Khang & Matt Kuchar

Andrea Lee & Max Greyserman

Gabriela Ruffels & Nick Dunlap

Patty Tavatanakit & Jake Knapp

Lilia Vu & Luke List

Jeeno Thitikul & Tom Kim

Brooke Henderson & Corey Conners

Allisen Corpuz & Sahith Theegala

Lexi Thompson & Rickie Fowler

Nelly Korda & Daniel Berger

Jason Day & Lydia Ko

Grant Thornton Invitational tee times

Round One: Friday, December 13

9am ET / 2pm GMT – Reid & Champ / Stark & Poston

Reid & Champ / Stark & Poston 9.15am ET / 2.15pm GMT – Kupcho & Bhatia / Boutier & Pavon

Kupcho & Bhatia / Boutier & Pavon 9.30am ET / 2.30pm GMT – Coughlin & Young / Khang & Kuchar

Coughlin & Young / Khang & Kuchar 9.45am ET / 2.45pm GMT – Lee & Greyserman / Ruffels & Dunlap

Lee & Greyserman / Ruffels & Dunlap 10.00am ET / 3.00pm GMT – Tavatanakit & Knapp / Vu & List

Tavatanakit & Knapp / Vu & List 10.15am ET / 3.15pm GMT – Thitikul & Kim / Henderson & Conners

Thitikul & Kim / Henderson & Conners 10.30am ET / 3.30pm GMT – Corpuz & Theegala / Thompson & Fowler

Corpuz & Theegala / Thompson & Fowler 10.45am ET / 3.45pm GMT – Korda & Berger / Ko & Day

Grant Thornton Invitational TV schedule

Friday 13th December - Round One:

• US (ET): 1pm - 4pm (Golf Channel)

• UK (GMT): 6pm - 9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• India (IST): 11.30pm - 2.30am (Fancode)

• Australia (AEDT): 5am - 8am (Saturday) (Fox Sports / Kayo)

Saturday 14th December - Round Two:

• US (ET): 2pm - 3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm - 5pm (NBC / Peacock)

• Canada (ET): 3pm - 5pm (TSN)

• UK (GMT): 7pm - 10pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• India (IST): 12.30am (Sunday) - 03.30am (Fancode)

• Australia (AEDT): 6am - 9am (Sunday) (Fox Sports / Kayo)

Sunday 15th December - Round Three:

• US (ET): 1pm - 2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm - 4pm (NBC / Peacock)

• Canada (ET): 2pm - 4pm (TSN)

• UK (GMT): 6pm - 9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• India (IST): 11.30pm - 2.30am (Monday) (Fancode)

• Australia (AEDT): 5am - 8am (Monday) (Fox Sports / Kayo)

