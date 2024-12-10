Grant Thornton Invitational Odds, Picks And Predictions
The mixed pairs event returns for another year, with 32 of the biggest names from both the PGA and LPGA Tour circuits featuring once again
Although the PGA and LPGA Tour's seasons are officially over, there is still the matter of this week's Grant Thornton Invitational, which sees 16 mixed pairs comprised of players from the two respective circuits.
Offering a $4 million prize purse, which is shared out equally, the tournament returns for 2024 following its maiden edition last year, an event that saw Jason Day and Lydia Ko pick up the title.
This year, a lot of the 2023 field returns, with Nelly Korda, Rickie Fowler, Lexi Thompson and defending champions, Day and Ko, present at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.
Being played over three days (13th - 15th December), the format works with a Scramble on Friday, Foursomes (Alternate Shot) on Saturday and a Modified Four-Ball format on Sunday.
Below, the Golf Monthly team have scoured through the field to bring you their betting picks for the tournament, as well as all the odds for all 16 pairs being listed for you to check out yourself.
Grant Thornton Invitational: The Course
Taking place at Tiburon Golf Club, the layout features two 18-hole courses, The Gold and The Black, which were designed by Greg Norman, who used to host this tournament when it was the all-men’s Shark Shootout.
Located in Naples, Florida, it's The Gold which will be used and has been since 2001, with the course opening in 1998. Throughout that period, the length of it has changed and, with this being a mixed competition, the PGA Tour stars will reportedly tee off the par-72 layout measuring 7,382 yards, whilst the LPGA Tour players' course will measure 6,595 yards.
It's not just the Grant Thornton Invitational that is played at Tiburon Golf Club. Since 2013, The Gold Course has also staged the LPGA Tour's season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, an event won by Jeeno Thitikul in 2024, who is paired alongside Tom Kim this year.
Regarding the course itself, the stand-out hole is the par 3 fifth, which can play incredibly tough depending on tee and pin position. What's more, with scoreable finishing holes coming in, it has the potential to create some drama.
Grant Thornton Invitational Previous Winners
Tournament was switched to a mixed format in 2023.
|Year
|Winners
|Score
|2023
|Jason Day & Lydia Ko
|-26
Grant Thornton Invitational Betting Odds
The odds to win outright are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Tony Finau & Nelly Korda (+500)
- Tom Kim & Jeeno Thitikul (+550)
- Corey Conners & Brooke Henderson (+700)
- Jason Day & Lydia Ko (+850)
- Akshay Bhatia & Jennifer Kupcho (+1000)
- Sahith Theegala & Allisen Corpuz (+1000)
- Rickie Fowler & Lexi Thompson (+1100)
- Cameron Young & Lauren Coughlin (+1600)
- Nick Dunlap & Gabriela Ruffels (+1600)
- JT. Poston & Maja Stark (+1600)
- Max Greyserman & Andrea Lee (+1600)
- Matthieu Pavon & Celine Boutier (+2000)
- Luke List & Lilia Vu (+2000)
- Matt Kuchar & Megan Khang (+2200)
- Jake Knapp & Patty Tavatanakit (+4000)
- Cameron Champ & Mel Reid (+6500)
Grant Thornton Invitational Betting Picks
WINNERS - Corey Conners & Brooke Henderson (+700)
The all-Canadian duo return after finishing runner-up to Day and Ko last year by a single stroke. Both are coming into the week in good form, with Conners finishing tied seventh and sixth in his last two events, whilst Henderson claimed a tie for eighth at the CME Group Tour Championship, so I’m sure they can put in a good challenge once again.
WINNERS - Rickie Fowler & Lexi Thompson (+1100)
I'm going to plump for the fairytale ending to Lexi Thompson's full-time pro career and say she and Rickie Fowler pick up the win this week. In a competition with varied formats and a pretty evenly-matched field, I'm hoping this duo's steadiness will set them apart. Plus, with Thompson possibly possessing that extra motivation, she could well come out and play with a freedom that the prospective winner will likely need. One of the easiest teams to root for as well, given their respective personalities.
WINNERS - Tom Kim & Jeeno Thitikul (+550)
Arguably, the pair of Kim and Thitikul are the most in-form duo coming into this week. Not only has Thitikul won at this venue in the past month, but her last seven results are off the charts good, with seven top seven finishes. Add the fact that Kim finished runner-up at last week's Hero World Challenge, as well as second at the Genesis Championship, and the pair are the comfortable pick for me this week.
How To Watch Grant Thornton Invitational
USA (ET)
- Friday 13th December - Round One: 1pm - 4pm (Golf Channel)
- Saturday 14th December - Round Two: 2pm - 3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm - 5pm (NBC)
- Sunday 15th December - Round Three: 1pm - 2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm - 4pm (NBC)
UK (GMT)
- Friday 13th December - Round One: 6pm - 9pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 14th December - Round Two: 7pm - 10pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 15th December - Round Three: 6pm - 9pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
