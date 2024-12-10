Grant Thornton Invitational Odds, Picks And Predictions

Although the PGA and LPGA Tour's seasons are officially over, there is still the matter of this week's Grant Thornton Invitational, which sees 16 mixed pairs comprised of players from the two respective circuits.

Offering a $4 million prize purse, which is shared out equally, the tournament returns for 2024 following its maiden edition last year, an event that saw Jason Day and Lydia Ko pick up the title.

Ko and Day return to defend their title (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year, a lot of the 2023 field returns, with Nelly Korda, Rickie Fowler, Lexi Thompson and defending champions, Day and Ko, present at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

Being played over three days (13th - 15th December), the format works with a Scramble on Friday, Foursomes (Alternate Shot) on Saturday and a Modified Four-Ball format on Sunday.

Below, the Golf Monthly team have scoured through the field to bring you their betting picks for the tournament, as well as all the odds for all 16 pairs being listed for you to check out yourself.

Grant Thornton Invitational: The Course

Taking place at Tiburon Golf Club, the layout features two 18-hole courses, The Gold and The Black, which were designed by Greg Norman, who used to host this tournament when it was the all-men’s Shark Shootout.

Located in Naples, Florida, it's The Gold which will be used and has been since 2001, with the course opening in 1998. Throughout that period, the length of it has changed and, with this being a mixed competition, the PGA Tour stars will reportedly tee off the par-72 layout measuring 7,382 yards, whilst the LPGA Tour players' course will measure 6,595 yards.

It's not just the Grant Thornton Invitational that is played at Tiburon Golf Club. Since 2013, The Gold Course has also staged the LPGA Tour's season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, an event won by Jeeno Thitikul in 2024, who is paired alongside Tom Kim this year.

Regarding the course itself, the stand-out hole is the par 3 fifth, which can play incredibly tough depending on tee and pin position. What's more, with scoreable finishing holes coming in, it has the potential to create some drama.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grant Thornton Invitational Previous Winners

Tournament was switched to a mixed format in 2023.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winners Score 2023 Jason Day & Lydia Ko -26

Grant Thornton Invitational Betting Odds

The odds to win outright are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tony Finau & Nelly Korda (+500)

Tom Kim & Jeeno Thitikul (+550)

Corey Conners & Brooke Henderson (+700)

Jason Day & Lydia Ko (+850)

Akshay Bhatia & Jennifer Kupcho (+1000)

Sahith Theegala & Allisen Corpuz (+1000)

Rickie Fowler & Lexi Thompson (+1100)

Cameron Young & Lauren Coughlin (+1600)

Nick Dunlap & Gabriela Ruffels (+1600)

JT. Poston & Maja Stark (+1600)

Max Greyserman & Andrea Lee (+1600)

Matthieu Pavon & Celine Boutier (+2000)

Luke List & Lilia Vu (+2000)

Matt Kuchar & Megan Khang (+2200)

Jake Knapp & Patty Tavatanakit (+4000)

Cameron Champ & Mel Reid (+6500)

Grant Thornton Invitational Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WINNERS - Corey Conners & Brooke Henderson (+700)

The all-Canadian duo return after finishing runner-up to Day and Ko last year by a single stroke. Both are coming into the week in good form, with Conners finishing tied seventh and sixth in his last two events, whilst Henderson claimed a tie for eighth at the CME Group Tour Championship, so I’m sure they can put in a good challenge once again.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WINNERS - Rickie Fowler & Lexi Thompson (+1100)

I'm going to plump for the fairytale ending to Lexi Thompson's full-time pro career and say she and Rickie Fowler pick up the win this week. In a competition with varied formats and a pretty evenly-matched field, I'm hoping this duo's steadiness will set them apart. Plus, with Thompson possibly possessing that extra motivation, she could well come out and play with a freedom that the prospective winner will likely need. One of the easiest teams to root for as well, given their respective personalities.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WINNERS - Tom Kim & Jeeno Thitikul (+550)

Arguably, the pair of Kim and Thitikul are the most in-form duo coming into this week. Not only has Thitikul won at this venue in the past month, but her last seven results are off the charts good, with seven top seven finishes. Add the fact that Kim finished runner-up at last week's Hero World Challenge, as well as second at the Genesis Championship, and the pair are the comfortable pick for me this week.

How To Watch Grant Thornton Invitational

USA (ET)

Friday 13th December - Round One: 1pm - 4pm (Golf Channel)

1pm - 4pm (Golf Channel) Saturday 14th December - Round Two: 2pm - 3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm - 5pm (NBC)

2pm - 3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm - 5pm (NBC) Sunday 15th December - Round Three: 1pm - 2pm (Golf Channel), 2pm - 4pm (NBC)

UK (GMT)

Friday 13th December - Round One: 6pm - 9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

6pm - 9pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 14th December - Round Two: 7pm - 10pm (Sky Sports Golf)

7pm - 10pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 15th December - Round Three: 6pm - 9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

