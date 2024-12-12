Tony Finau Pulls Out Of Grant Thornton Invitational

Tony Finau has pulled out of the upcoming Grant Thornton Invitational, with his place playing alongside Nelly Korda being taken up by Daniel Berger.

Finau and Korda finished tied for fourth place in last year's Grant Thornton, but he's unable to tee it up again due to his continued recovery from a knee injury.

The 35-year-old also withdrew from the Hero World Challenge last week due to his knee issue, which has now cost him a place in the mixed team event in Naples, Florida.

Finau's withdrawal from Tiger Woods' event in the Bahamas started rumors of him being a possible new signing for LIV Golf - rumors that the man himself quickly shot down.

"I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the Grant Thornton Invitational as I continue to recover from my knee injury," Finau said in a statement released by PGA Tour communications.

"Playing with Nelly in 2023 was one of the highlights of my year. I look forward to cheering her on this week and am thankful for her support and understanding as I work on getting fully healthy.

"I'm grateful to my partner in Grant Thornton for their support and for diversifying our game by bringing the PGA Tour and LPGA together in Naples. I look forward to returning to competition in the new year!"

Four-time PGA Tour winner Berger will now have the chance to play alongside women's World No.1 Korda fresh off his best result of the season.

Berger finished tied second at the RSM Classic last week, a result that saw him sneak inside the top 125 and retain his PGA Tour card at the final event of the fall season.