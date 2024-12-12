Tony Finau Pulls Out Of Grant Thornton Invitational

Tony Finau has withdrawn from the Grant Thornton Invitational due to a knee injury, with his place alongside Nelly Korda being taken up by Daniel Berger

Tony Finau and Nelly Korda at the Grant Thornton Invitational
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

Tony Finau has pulled out of the upcoming Grant Thornton Invitational, with his place playing alongside Nelly Korda being taken up by Daniel Berger.

Finau and Korda finished tied for fourth place in last year's Grant Thornton, but he's unable to tee it up again due to his continued recovery from a knee injury.

The 35-year-old also withdrew from the Hero World Challenge last week due to his knee issue, which has now cost him a place in the mixed team event in Naples, Florida.

Finau's withdrawal from Tiger Woods' event in the Bahamas started rumors of him being a possible new signing for LIV Golf - rumors that the man himself quickly shot down.

"I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the Grant Thornton Invitational as I continue to recover from my knee injury," Finau said in a statement released by PGA Tour communications.

"Playing with Nelly in 2023 was one of the highlights of my year. I look forward to cheering her on this week and am thankful for her support and understanding as I work on getting fully healthy.

"I'm grateful to my partner in Grant Thornton for their support and for diversifying our game by bringing the PGA Tour and LPGA together in Naples. I look forward to returning to competition in the new year!"

Four-time PGA Tour winner Berger will now have the chance to play alongside women's World No.1 Korda fresh off his best result of the season.

Berger finished tied second at the RSM Classic last week, a result that saw him sneak inside the top 125 and retain his PGA Tour card at the final event of the fall season.

TOPICS
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸