WATCH: Conor Sketches Posts Hilarious Tiger Hype Impression Video
The Irish comic has posted another hilarious impressions video ahead of the 86th Masters
Conor Moore, also known as Conor Sketches, golf's favourite impressionist, has posted another brilliant video ahead of this year's Masters. It's no secret that much of the build-up has been dominated, as always, by Tiger Woods, and Moore has captured the mood in the kind of way that only he can.
The video features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Gary Player and Sergio Garcia reacting to the news that Tiger is set to compete in the first men's Major of the year, just 14 months on from horrific injuries to his right leg and ankle sustained in a car crash last February. Check out the video below:
Moore's latest offering follows hot on the heels of another hilarious Masters spoof video. Set in a cinema, Ian Poulter acts as the central character as a host of the game's biggest names discuss the greatest moments in the tournament's history. Such has been the chord struck with fans and players that Moore actually got the chance to work with directly Woods as part of a Bridgestone commercial shoot back in 2019.
Nobody moves the needle quite like the 15-time Major champion, which is why the sporting world was put on red alert when eagle-eyed fans noticed his private jet charting a course for Augusta National last week. Immediately, speculation was rife as to the possibility of another miraculous comeback, speculation that was confirmed when Woods told reporters on Tuesday of his intention to play having assessed his fitness on Augusta's famous undulations.
After nearly losing his right leg in the accident that sent shockwaves through the world of sport, indications from those who have seen him play are that his game is "all back" as he gears up for his 24th Masters appearance. And according to the man himself, he isn't there just to make up the numbers.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
