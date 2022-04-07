WATCH: Conor Sketches Posts Hilarious Tiger Hype Impression Video

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Conor Moore, also known as Conor Sketches, golf's favourite impressionist, has posted another brilliant video ahead of this year's Masters. It's no secret that much of the build-up has been dominated, as always, by Tiger Woods, and Moore has captured the mood in the kind of way that only he can.

The video features the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Gary Player and Sergio Garcia reacting to the news that Tiger is set to compete in the first men's Major of the year, just 14 months on from horrific injuries to his right leg and ankle sustained in a car crash last February. Check out the video below:

A post shared by Conor Moore (@conor_sketches) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Moore's latest offering follows hot on the heels of another hilarious Masters spoof video. Set in a cinema, Ian Poulter acts as the central character as a host of the game's biggest names discuss the greatest moments in the tournament's history. Such has been the chord struck with fans and players that Moore actually got the chance to work with directly Woods as part of a Bridgestone commercial shoot back in 2019.

Nobody moves the needle quite like the 15-time Major champion, which is why the sporting world was put on red alert when eagle-eyed fans noticed his private jet charting a course for Augusta National last week. Immediately, speculation was rife as to the possibility of another miraculous comeback, speculation that was confirmed when Woods told reporters on Tuesday of his intention to play having assessed his fitness on Augusta's famous undulations.

After nearly losing his right leg in the accident that sent shockwaves through the world of sport, indications from those who have seen him play are that his game is "all back" as he gears up for his 24th Masters appearance. And according to the man himself, he isn't there just to make up the numbers.