'Welcome To The Club' - Tiger Woods Leads Praise For Rory McIlroy After Masters And Grand Slam Glory

It takes a special kind of achievement for so many big names from the world of sport to offer congratulations all at once. And, let's be clear, this one was very special achievement.

McIlroy's incredible victory at The Masters saw him finally complete the career Grand Slam and join an exclusive group of just six golfers.

Judging by the number of fellow players, fans and famous people from inside and outside of the game, it's fair to say the impact of McIlroy's accomplishment on Sunday evening has been felt far and wide.

Tiger Woods, who was the last golfer to achieve that feat in 2000, was one of the first to congratulate the Northern Irishman.

"Welcome to the club," Woods said on X. "Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and you are now part of history. Proud of you!"

Social media went into meltdown following McIlroy's thrilling playoff victory over Justin Rose.

Phil Mickelson has come mighty close to completing his own career Grand Slam, but the US Open continues to elude the LIV golfer.

Even so, 'Lefty', a three-time winner at Augusta National, was just as impressed as the rest of us watching on.

"What an incredible Masters," he said. "Congrats to Rory on his win and for completing the career grand slam. Amazing."

Gary Player, who is one of the six players to have won the Grand Slam, wrote a wonderful tribute on X, saying "it takes unwavering perseverance and courage to overcome adversity time and time again" adding this "was a moment to be celebrated by fans around the world".

Fellow Northern Ireland golfer and former Ryder Cup teammate, Graeme McDowell, who judging by a series of posts on X on Sunday was glued to the action, also offered some kind words for his friend.

"Proud to have been by his side a few times and watched him grow," he said.

"Deserves to be called one of the greatest of all time."

Europe's Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, will be hoping McIlroy's hot form continues deep into the season, with the biennial showdown taking place in New York in September.

"You could just see the Augusta demons leaving Rory when that putt went in," said the former World No.1 on X.

"What an unbelievable rollercoaster of emotions - pure sport at its best."

Sir Nick Faldo, who has known McIlroy "since he was a whippersnapper", was going through the emotions in commentary.

At times during the final round, Faldo, like golf fans around the world, was left dumbstruck by some of McIlroy's shots - the good and bad ones.

"I've never been put through the wringer of emotions like that in the commentary box," said Faldo, a three-time Masters champion.

"Proud to have known him all these years," he added.

The congratulations messages continued throughout Sunday evening and into Monday.

Retired tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, who knows a thing or two about winning Slams, said: "You deserved to win."

Meanwhile, Hollywood stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Matthew McConaughey were among those names from outside the world of golfer to congratulate McIlroy on social media.

"Way to gooooo grand slammer," said Happy Gilmore and Happy Gilmore 2 star, Sandler.

"We all love you budby!!! Love, Happy."

As for the award for the quickest post, that has to go to Nike, who released an advertisement after his victory that showed a Green Jacket hanging in a dry cleaners with Rory McIlroy's name on it.

