Rory McIlroy Goes Back To His Roots And Reveals Surprise Meesage From A Music Icon In Entertaining Jimmy Fallon Appearance

There was a nice full circle moment as Rory McIlroy appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as the new Masters champion was back chipping balls into a washing machine like the old days.

McIlroy made his now famous TV debut as a child back in 1999 on the Gerry Kelly Show, where he chipped balls into a washing machine to mimmick practice he did at home.

Fast forward a quarter of a century and McIlroy, in his new Green Jacket, was doing the very same during an entertaining appearance on one of America's biggest TV shows to celebrate his thrilling victory at Augusta National.

"As the Masters champion I should not lose to you. That would be the worst," said a relaxed McIlroy, who is clearly flying high with the weight of Grand Slam history off his back.

Despite obviously beating the talk show host in the challenge, McIlroy later added: "I was better when I was eight!"

As is customary, the Masters champion does a set of interviews on America's biggest shows showing off his new Green Jacket, which in McIlroy's case took 17 attempts to finally slip on.

As the years went by the pressure grew larger and larger, but now getting that monkey off his back and the Green Jacket on it, McIlroy could now land a few more big ones with the type of form he's in.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite making his PGA Tour return at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry last week, McIlroy is still basking in his Augusta glory and discussed moments of it with Fallon - including a surprise call from a music legend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was sort of overwhelmed with the people that reached out from all different walks of life - culture and entertainment,” McIlroy told Fallon.

“But the one that got me was Sir Elton John. That was incredible.”

McIlroy explained that the music icon's assistant left a voicemail trying to arrange a call between the two - which is more awkward for Elton John as he doesn't have a mobile phone.

“And I’m like, ‘Sure.’ But we haven’t been able to connect,” McIlroy said. “It’s Elton John, so cool. I didn’t even know he knew what golf was. I’m super humbled.”

.@McIlroyRory and Jimmy go head-to-head chipping golf balls into washing machines like Rory used to do as a kid 🤣 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/wQlOPGqXI6May 2, 2025

McIlroy also revealed what Tiger Woods said to him as he joined that exclusive Grand Slam club as just the sixth member.

“He just said: ‘Welcome to the club, kid,’” McIlroy shared. “That was so cool. Six people ever have done it - Gary Player is 90, Jack Nicklaus is 86, then Tiger and myself. It’s really cool to be part of that.”

And along with sporting greats and music icons, McIlroy's victory spread to Hollywood, the Los Angeles version and not the Northern Irish town he calls home.

As superstar actor Adam Sandler also sent him a message - with the two in touch after McIlroy played a role in the upcoming movie sequel Happy Gilmore 2.

“I’ll say I’m a much better golfer than actor,” joked McIlroy. “But Happy Gilmore was the golf movie for me growing up. I can recite every line. The fact I got to do that was awesome and Sandler is the best.”

McIlroy was already a huge star in America in golfing circles, but his Masters victory and his media appearances will now see that fame grown even further into the mainstream.

Watch: Rory McIlroy on Jimmy Fallon

Rory McIlroy on His 17-Year Masters Journey and Getting Congratulated by Elton John and Tiger Woods - YouTube Watch On