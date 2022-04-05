WATCH: Conor Sketches Reveals Hilarious Masters Spoof Video
The Irish comic returns with a hilarious take on some of the "greatest" moments from The Masters
Irish impressionist Conor Moore, known as Conor Sketches, has released some hilarious videos imitating the world’s top golfers in recent years, and now he’s back with another just in time for The Masters – with some old favourites returning.
The serious matter of the tournament at Augusta National may be almost upon us, but where Moore is concerned, there is always an opportunity to find the more humorous side of the game. Previously, Moore has created several hilarious videos, often with Ian Poulter as the butt of the jokes, and this time is no different, with Poults predictably taking centre stage as the sketch goes on. You can check the video, which has been released to promote Now’s coverage of the tournament, below.
The sketch, which also features (sort of) the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari, looks back at some of the “highlights” of The Masters down the years. Set in a cinema, Woods begins introducing the footage, first showing Molinari finding the water a couple of times, before we see Woods rolling in the putt that claimed his first Green Jacket, leaving Woods to remark: “Man, I look good.”
Next, we see Moore’s take on Dustin Johnson in a predictably vacant pose, before one of the comic’s favourites, Ian Poulter, takes over to explain to an incredulous Rory McIlroy why his 2013 Masters was one of the greatest performances of all time... despite missing the cut by nine shots. Further laughs follows, with Woods’ achievements receiving a monumental put-down from Poulter, before Poults laments the fact he’s not appearing at this year’s tournament.
This video is the latest in an impressive run of sketches from Moore, which have previously included hilarious airline announcements and players’ reactions to Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup win.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
