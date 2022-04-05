WATCH: Conor Sketches Reveals Hilarious Masters Spoof Video

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Irish impressionist Conor Moore, known as Conor Sketches, has released some hilarious videos imitating the world’s top golfers in recent years, and now he’s back with another just in time for The Masters – with some old favourites returning.

The serious matter of the tournament at Augusta National may be almost upon us, but where Moore is concerned, there is always an opportunity to find the more humorous side of the game. Previously, Moore has created several hilarious videos, often with Ian Poulter as the butt of the jokes, and this time is no different, with Poults predictably taking centre stage as the sketch goes on. You can check the video, which has been released to promote Now’s coverage of the tournament, below.

A post shared by Conor Moore (@conor_sketches)

The sketch, which also features (sort of) the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari, looks back at some of the “highlights” of The Masters down the years. Set in a cinema, Woods begins introducing the footage, first showing Molinari finding the water a couple of times, before we see Woods rolling in the putt that claimed his first Green Jacket, leaving Woods to remark: “Man, I look good.”

Next, we see Moore’s take on Dustin Johnson in a predictably vacant pose, before one of the comic’s favourites, Ian Poulter, takes over to explain to an incredulous Rory McIlroy why his 2013 Masters was one of the greatest performances of all time... despite missing the cut by nine shots. Further laughs follows, with Woods’ achievements receiving a monumental put-down from Poulter, before Poults laments the fact he’s not appearing at this year’s tournament.

This video is the latest in an impressive run of sketches from Moore, which have previously included hilarious airline announcements and players’ reactions to Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup win.