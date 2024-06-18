Travelers Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is looking for his sixth win of the year in the PGA Tour's latest signature event at TPC River Highlands

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot at the US Open
Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Max Homa
The latest of the PGA Tour's signature events, the Travelers Championship, comes hot-on-the-heels of the US Open. 

Given the way that ended for Rory McIlroy, with heartbreak as he missed out on a fifth Major title to Bryson DeChambeau by one shot, it wasn't a surprise when he announced he wouldn't be taking part in the TPC River Highlands tournament, instead opting for a few weeks away from the game before starts at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open in July.

Despite his absence, there are still some big names in the 71-player field, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to bounce back from an uncharacteristically disappointing performance at Pinehurst No.2, where he finished T41. He's been paired with Max Homa, with a tee time of 10.30am ET (3.30pm BST) in the first round and 1.40pm ET (6.40pm BST) in the second round.

The defending champion is Keegan Bradley, who survived a late wobble to win by three in 2023, and he'll play alongside Hideki Matsuyama in the first two rounds, with the pair going out at 10.20am ET (3.20pm BST) on Thursday and 1.30pm ET (6.30pm BST) on Friday.

Keegan Bradley with the Travelers Championship trophy

Keegan Bradley won by three shots a year ago

Another notable pairing sees Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth get underway at 10.40am ET (3.40pm BST) in the first round and 1.50pm ET (6.50pm BST) in the second round.

Elsewhere, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa plays alongside Viktor Hovland, with the pair beginning at 1.30pm ET (6.30pm BST) on Thursday and 10.20am ET (3.20pm BST) on Friday.

World No.2 Xander Schauffele is also in action. He's paired with Matthieu Pavon, who won admirers in finishing fifth at the US Open. They begin at 1.50pm ET (6.50pm BST) in the first round and 10.40am ET (3.40pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times for the Travelers Championship.

Travelers Championship - Notable Groups

Round One (ET/BST)

  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon

Round Two (ET/BST)

  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele during the US Open

Xander Schauffele will play alongside Matthieu Pavon

Travelers Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

  • 8.05am (1.05pm): Chris Gotterup
  • 8.15am (1.15pm): Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp
  • 8.25am (1.25pm): Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry
  • 8.35am (1.35pm): Taylor Pendrith, Victor Perez
  • 8.45am (1.45pm): Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler
  • 8.55am (1.55pm): Lee Hodges, Eric Cole
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Brian Harman, Tom Hoge
  • 9.15am (2.15pm): Nick Taylor, Harris English
  • 9.25am (2.25pm): Taylor Moore, Seamus Power
  • 9.40pm (2.40pm): Kurt Kitayama, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 9.50am (2.50pm): Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka
  • 10.00am (3.00pm): Jason Day, J.T. Poston
  • 10.10am (3.10pm): Cameron Young, Patrick Rodgers
  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth
  • 10.50am (3.50pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas
  • 11.00am (4.00pm): Nick Dunlap, Adam Scott
  • 11.15am (4.15pm): Will Zalatoris, Ben Griffin
  • 11.25am (4.25pm): Austin Eckroat, Webb Simpson
  • 11.35am (4.35pm): Peter Malnati, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam
  • 11.55pm (4.55pm): Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin
  • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Tom Kim, Corey Conners
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Justin Rose, Adam Schenk
  • 12.50pm (5.50pm): Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Cam Davis, Brendon Todd
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon
  • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 2.10pm (7.10pm): Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger

Travelers Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ET (BST)

  • 8.05am (1.05pm): Will Zalatoris, Ben Griffin
  • 8.15am (1.15pm): Austin Eckroat, Webb Simpson
  • 8.25am (1.25pm): Peter Malnati, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 8.35am (1.35pm): Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam
  • 8.45am (1.45pm): Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An
  • 8.55am (1.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin
  • 9.15am (2.15pm): Tom Kim, Corey Conners
  • 9.25am (2.25pm): Justin Rose, Adam Schenk
  • 9.40pm (2.40pm): Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im
  • 9.50am (2.50pm): Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy
  • 10.00am (3.00pm): Cam Davis, Brendon Todd
  • 10.10am (3.10pm): Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 10.20am (3.20pm): Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon
  • 10.50am (3.50pm): Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 11.00am (4.00pm): Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger
  • 11.15am (4.15pm): Chris Gotterup
  • 11.25am (4.25pm): Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp
  • 11.35am (4.35pm): Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Taylor Pendrith, Victor Perez
  • 11.55pm (4.55pm): Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Lee Hodges, Eric Cole
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Brian Harman, Tom Hoge
  • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Nick Taylor, Harris English
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Taylor Moore, Seamus Power
  • 12.50pm (5.50pm): Kurt Kitayama, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Jason Day, J.T. Poston
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Cameron Young, Patrick Rodgers
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth
  • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas
  • 2.10pm (7.10pm): Nick Dunlap, Adam Scott

How To Watch The Travelers Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday 20 June: 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 21 June: 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 22 June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 23 June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Travelers Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 20 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 21 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 22 June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 23 June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

