Travelers Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The latest of the PGA Tour's signature events, the Travelers Championship, comes hot-on-the-heels of the US Open.

Given the way that ended for Rory McIlroy, with heartbreak as he missed out on a fifth Major title to Bryson DeChambeau by one shot, it wasn't a surprise when he announced he wouldn't be taking part in the TPC River Highlands tournament, instead opting for a few weeks away from the game before starts at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open in July.

Despite his absence, there are still some big names in the 71-player field, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to bounce back from an uncharacteristically disappointing performance at Pinehurst No.2, where he finished T41. He's been paired with Max Homa, with a tee time of 10.30am ET (3.30pm BST) in the first round and 1.40pm ET (6.40pm BST) in the second round.

The defending champion is Keegan Bradley, who survived a late wobble to win by three in 2023, and he'll play alongside Hideki Matsuyama in the first two rounds, with the pair going out at 10.20am ET (3.20pm BST) on Thursday and 1.30pm ET (6.30pm BST) on Friday.

Keegan Bradley won by three shots a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another notable pairing sees Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth get underway at 10.40am ET (3.40pm BST) in the first round and 1.50pm ET (6.50pm BST) in the second round.

Elsewhere, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa plays alongside Viktor Hovland, with the pair beginning at 1.30pm ET (6.30pm BST) on Thursday and 10.20am ET (3.20pm BST) on Friday.

World No.2 Xander Schauffele is also in action. He's paired with Matthieu Pavon, who won admirers in finishing fifth at the US Open. They begin at 1.50pm ET (6.50pm BST) in the first round and 10.40am ET (3.40pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times for the Travelers Championship.

Travelers Championship - Notable Groups

Round One (ET/BST)

10.20am (3.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley 10.30am (3.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa

Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa 10.40am (3.40pm): Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth 1.30pm (6.30pm): Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland 1.50pm (6.50pm): Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon

Round Two (ET/BST)

10.20am (3.20pm): Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland 10.40am (3.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon

Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon 1.30pm (6.30pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley 1.40pm (6.40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa

Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa 1.50pm (6.50pm): Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele will play alongside Matthieu Pavon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Travelers Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

8.05am (1.05pm): Chris Gotterup

Chris Gotterup 8.15am (1.15pm): Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp

Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp 8.25am (1.25pm): Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry

Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry 8.35am (1.35pm): Taylor Pendrith, Victor Perez

Taylor Pendrith, Victor Perez 8.45am (1.45pm): Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler

Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler 8.55am (1.55pm): Lee Hodges, Eric Cole

Lee Hodges, Eric Cole 9.05am (2.05pm): Brian Harman, Tom Hoge

Brian Harman, Tom Hoge 9.15am (2.15pm): Nick Taylor, Harris English

Nick Taylor, Harris English 9.25am (2.25pm): Taylor Moore, Seamus Power

Taylor Moore, Seamus Power 9.40pm (2.40pm): Kurt Kitayama, Mackenzie Hughes

Kurt Kitayama, Mackenzie Hughes 9.50am (2.50pm): Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka 10.00am (3.00pm): Jason Day, J.T. Poston

Jason Day, J.T. Poston 10.10am (3.10pm): Cameron Young, Patrick Rodgers

Cameron Young, Patrick Rodgers 10.20am (3.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley 10.30am (3.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa

Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa 10.40am (3.40pm): Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth 10.50am (3.50pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas 11.00am (4.00pm): Nick Dunlap, Adam Scott

Nick Dunlap, Adam Scott 11.15am (4.15pm): Will Zalatoris, Ben Griffin

Will Zalatoris, Ben Griffin 11.25am (4.25pm): Austin Eckroat, Webb Simpson

Austin Eckroat, Webb Simpson 11.35am (4.35pm): Peter Malnati, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Peter Malnati, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11.45am (4.45pm): Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam

Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam 11.55pm (4.55pm): Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An

Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An 12.05pm (5.05pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson

Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson 12.15pm (5.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin

Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin 12.25pm (5.25pm): Tom Kim, Corey Conners

Tom Kim, Corey Conners 12.35pm (5.35pm): Justin Rose, Adam Schenk

Justin Rose, Adam Schenk 12.50pm (5.50pm): Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im 1.00pm (6.00pm): Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy

Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy 1.10pm (6.10pm): Cam Davis, Brendon Todd

Cam Davis, Brendon Todd 1.20pm (6.20pm): Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood 1.30pm (6.30pm): Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland 1.40pm (6.40pm): Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1.50pm (6.50pm): Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon

Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon 2.00pm (7.00pm): Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen

Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen 2.10pm (7.10pm): Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger

Travelers Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ET (BST)

8.05am (1.05pm): Will Zalatoris, Ben Griffin

Will Zalatoris, Ben Griffin 8.15am (1.15pm): Austin Eckroat, Webb Simpson

Austin Eckroat, Webb Simpson 8.25am (1.25pm): Peter Malnati, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Peter Malnati, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8.35am (1.35pm): Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam

Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam 8.45am (1.45pm): Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An

Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An 8.55am (1.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson

Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson 9.05am (2.05pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin

Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin 9.15am (2.15pm): Tom Kim, Corey Conners

Tom Kim, Corey Conners 9.25am (2.25pm): Justin Rose, Adam Schenk

Justin Rose, Adam Schenk 9.40pm (2.40pm): Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im 9.50am (2.50pm): Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy

Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy 10.00am (3.00pm): Cam Davis, Brendon Todd

Cam Davis, Brendon Todd 10.10am (3.10pm): Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood 10.20am (3.20pm): Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland 10.30am (3.30pm): Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 10.40am (3.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon

Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon 10.50am (3.50pm): Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen

Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen 11.00am (4.00pm): Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger

Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger 11.15am (4.15pm): Chris Gotterup

Chris Gotterup 11.25am (4.25pm): Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp

Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp 11.35am (4.35pm): Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry

Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry 11.45am (4.45pm): Taylor Pendrith, Victor Perez

Taylor Pendrith, Victor Perez 11.55pm (4.55pm): Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler

Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler 12.05pm (5.05pm): Lee Hodges, Eric Cole

Lee Hodges, Eric Cole 12.15pm (5.15pm): Brian Harman, Tom Hoge

Brian Harman, Tom Hoge 12.25pm (5.25pm): Nick Taylor, Harris English

Nick Taylor, Harris English 12.35pm (5.35pm): Taylor Moore, Seamus Power

Taylor Moore, Seamus Power 12.50pm (5.50pm): Kurt Kitayama, Mackenzie Hughes

Kurt Kitayama, Mackenzie Hughes 1.00pm (6.00pm): Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka 1.10pm (6.10pm): Jason Day, J.T. Poston

Jason Day, J.T. Poston 1.20pm (6.20pm): Cameron Young, Patrick Rodgers

Cameron Young, Patrick Rodgers 1.30pm (6.30pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley 1.40pm (6.40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa

Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa 1.50pm (6.50pm): Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth 2.00pm (7.00pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas 2.10pm (7.10pm): Nick Dunlap, Adam Scott

How To Watch The Travelers Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday 20 June: 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 21 June: 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 22 June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 23 June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Travelers Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 20 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 21 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.15pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 22 June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 23 June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)