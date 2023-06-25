Travelers Championship Leaderboard, Live Updates: Keegan Bradley Leads, McIlroy Charging

Follow live updates from the final round of the Travelers Championship. Keegan Bradley leads by a shot from Chez Reavie at the latest PGA Tour designated event but a host of big names are in the chasing pack.
Travelers Championship Leaderboard 2023
- -21 Bradley
- -20 Reavie
- -17 McIlroy
- -16 Harman, McCarthy, Cantlay
- -15 Lowry, Young, Schauffele, Scheffler, Fowler, Scott
Leaders off
Everyone is now on the course for this final round. Both Bradley and Reavie find fairway and green at the first so will have birdie putts upcoming.
McIlroy charging
Developing situation - my laptop is being a riot. It's back up and running for now, though.
As for the golf, it's now four birdies in six for McIlroy, who gets to -16 with a four at the par-5 sixth. He really is unbelievable to watch in full flow.
Elsewhere, Scheffler birdies the second to get to -15.
McIlroy on the move
Right at it 🎯@McIlroyRory grabs his second birdie of the day on No. 4 @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/obaRkOz31RJune 25, 2023
McIlroy gets off to the perfect start, making his second birdie of the day at the fourth to get to -14.
JT and Scheffler underway
The former World No. 1 and current World No. 1 get their final rounds underway. Both are seven back so will need to go mega low today to have a shot of winning. However, for Thomas it's already been a great week after a disastrous US Open in which he missed the cut after a second-round 81.
As for Scheffler, he is on course for another strong finish to add to his ridiculously consistent season.
The pair hit pretty poor opening tee shots, with Thomas well left and Scheffler well right.
List showing what's capable
Eight birdies in a nine-hole stretch have Luke List at 14-under. He's seven-under for the day with two to play and showing the leaders what is capable out there today.
Hello and welcome
TPC River Highlands is the venue for the final round of the 2023 Travelers Championship. Keegan Bradley leads by one from Chez Reavie with Patrick Cantlay a further four behind. Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are also in the mix should the leaders falter.
Rory McIlroy began nine behind and is already out on the course, having picked up his first birdie of the day at the short par-4 second. The scoring has been incredibly low all week, so expect another birdie-fest as players battle it out for the latest PGA Tour designated event.
The final pairing are out at 1.55pm local time (6.55pm BST).