The PGA Tour is back in Japan for the lucrative Zozo Championship. Who will win?

Zozo Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

Hideki Matsuyama 2pts each way at 14/1 with William Hill

We’ll soon know whether this week’s limited-to-5000 crowd will help his cause or heap too much pressure on him but at 14/1 with William Hill who are paying down to seven places in a limited field of just 78 I’ll take the chance. BET NOW

Xander Schauffele 2pts each way at 6/1 with William Hill

Olympic golf medallist Schauffele, has strong Japanese connections and has course form too – he was tenth at Narashino in 2019. BET NOW

Tommy Fleetwood 1pt each way at 22/1 with William Hill

McIlroy’s victory will act as a spur to Tommy Fleetwood who had his own problems this year but more encouraging on his last three Euro starts of second in Italy, 12th at Wentworth and seventh at the Dunhill Links. BET NOW

CT Pan 0.5pts each way at 45/1 with 888Sport

Taiwanese star CT Pan played above himself for bronze at the Olympics and the 2021 AmEx winner opened the new season with sixth at the Fortinet and 11th in Mississippi. BET NOW

Harry Higgs 0.5pts each way at 66/1 with Bet365

For an even bigger outsider, try the larger-than-life Harry Higgs who was in great birdie form when ninth at The Summit. Still looking for that first win, he was runner-up in the Safeway and fourth at the PGA. BET NOW

Zozo Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

The weekend victories of Rory McIlroy in Las Vegas and Matt Fitzpatrick at Valderrama will be a blessed relief after some mediocre recent results and a real pick-me-up for Europe’s top golfers after the Ryder Cup shellacking at Whistling Straits.

The last we saw Rory he was overcome with emotion about not giving his teammates the support they were entitled to expect in view of his lofty position in world golf and Matt was licking his wounds after contributing zero points to the Ryder cause.

Fitzpatrick said at the time he played well despite losing and stuck to his guns with a come-from-behind victory in Spain when cashing in on Sebastian Soderberg’s train-wreck of a finish and Jon Rahm’s second poor week in a row.

Neither is in action when the PGA Tour returns to Japan for the Zozo Championship.

The Zozo started life in 2019 when the Narashino Country Club was the scene of Tiger Woods’ record-equalling 82nd, and possibly last, PGA Tour victory and after a one-year Covid break when it was played in California, it returns to its original venue.

The 7,041-yard par 70 produced a 19-under-par performance from Tiger two years ago that spoilt the party for local hero Hideki Matsuyama.

The gallant runner-up has gone on to win the Masters but, with the whole of golf-mad Japan on his broad shoulders, he couldn’t quite give them the gold medal they craved for at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hideki put himself in position going into the final day but, in the end, two late mistakes even put him out of the medals and into a tie for fourth place.

We shall soon know whether this week’s limited-to-5000 crowd will help his cause or heap too much pressure on him but at 14/1 with William Hill who are paying down to seven places in a limited field of just 78 I’ll take the chance.

Always get the best deal you can!

Heading the market are two with strong Japanese connections: Xander Schauffele won gold at the Olympics while Collin Morikawa is of Chinese-Japanese descent.

Schauffele has course form too – he was tenth at Narashino in 2019.

Morikawa almost pulled off a 16/1 victory from nowhere for Golf Monthly punters when sprinting through the CJ Cup field with a Sunday 62 which set the early target that only 18/1 winner McIlroy was able to beat.

Rickie Fowler’s welcome return to something like his best when third in Las Vegas has prompted plenty of support but I’d like to see him doing it again before putting him up as a punt.

He failed to close the deal after leading into Sunday and had posted only one top-ten in the previous 21 months, slumping to 128th in the rankings while swing changes bedded in.

Even though he’s not there, McIlroy’s victory will act as a spur to Tommy Fleetwood who had his own problems this year but more encouraging on his last three Euro starts of second in Italy, 12th at Wentworth and seventh at the Dunhill Links.

Taiwanese star CT Pan played above himself for bronze at the Olympics and the 2021 AmEx winner opened the new season with sixth at the Fortinet and 11th in Mississippi.

He can take a hand and for an even bigger outsider try the larger-than-life Harry Higgs who was in great birdie form when ninth at The Summit.

Still looking for that first win, he was runner-up in the Safeway and fourth at the PGA.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Zozo Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

Hideki Matsuyama 2pts each way at 14/1 with William Hill

We’ll soon know whether this week’s limited-to-5000 crowd will help his cause or heap too much pressure on him but at 14/1 with William Hill who are paying down to seven places in a limited field of just 78 I’ll take the chance. BET NOW

Xander Schauffele 2pts each way at 6/1 with William Hill

Olympic golf medallist Schauffele, has strong Japanese connections and has course form too – he was tenth at Narashino in 2019. BET NOW

Tommy Fleetwood 1pt each way at 22/1 with William Hill

McIlroy’s victory will act as a spur to Tommy Fleetwood who had his own problems this year but more encouraging on his last three Euro starts of second in Italy, 12th at Wentworth and seventh at the Dunhill Links. BET NOW

CT Pan 0.5pts each way at 45/1 with 888Sport

Taiwanese star CT Pan played above himself for bronze at the Olympics and the 2021 AmEx winner opened the new season with sixth at the Fortinet and 11th in Mississippi. BET NOW