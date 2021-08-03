WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2021

TPC Southwind in Memphis hosts the action this week. Who will win?

New Olympic champion Xander Schauffele heads back from Tokyo to Tennessee for the WGC-St Jude Invitational in a cracker of a field sadly missing world No. 1 Jon Rahm, who had to pull out of the Olympics for Covid reasons and is still not ready to resume.

Last year Justin Thomas eased home by three in Memphis but will be hard pressed to conquer the Southwind course again on his Tokyo form, 22nd place there another in a series of so-so performances since winning the Players at Sawgrass in March.

This will be the $10.5m tournament’s third year in Memphis after Southwind took over from Firestone as this WGC’s regular home and has already produced distinguished champions in Brooks Koepka and Thomas.

The course, a 7233-yard par 70 (only two par fives) where you need to be a good scrambler to contend, is not much changed since its pre-World Golf Championship days when called simply the St Jude Classic.

Dustin Johnson and Daniel Berger both won there twice but the field did not have anything like the depth it has enjoyed since the WGC with its huge prize-money hike came along.

Berger not only won back to back in 2016-17 but finished joint runner-up behind Thomas last year. His swing may not be a thing of beauty but it works. He is not charismatic which is why he is sometimes underrated.

A winner at Pebble Beach after a brace of top-tens in Hawaii, he’s a big-occasion player with top-tens in the last two Majors and at the Players Championship.

He and DJ will be fresher than Schauffele and Olympic nearly men Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey who were all in the mix for bronze which 175/1 shot CT Pan won at the main expense of Morikawa.

The Olympians have a big time-zone change to overcome.

Pan and Morikawa were the last men standing in a thrilling seven-man shootout after another 175/1 shot, Rory Sabbatini, had come from nowhere with a 61 that took the one-time South African to a silver for his adopted home of Slovakia, his wife and stepson’s country.

It’s hard to get away from the claims of Koepka, another who missed Tokyo, given his St Jude victory two years ago and his share of second place behind Thomas in a fine title defence since.

Some physical problems have meant he has not been as consistent as he would like to have been but the risk in backing him is worth taking as he says he’s now 100 per cent and that means trouble for everybody, especially if your name is DeChambeau.

A winner early doors in Phoenix this year, he’s gone 4-5-6 on his last three starts, two of which, the PGA and Open, are Majors.

When a prime requirement is for a tip-top scrambler, the name of Jordan Spieth is first on the shopping list.

It’s been a case of close but no cigar with Jordan recently but his driving is much improved which it will have to be on these narrow fairways.

McIlroy fans will be pleased Rory was in medal contention in Tokyo.

He was fourth at St Jude to Koepka two years ago but more evidence of the wellbeing of his mind and iron play is needed before plunging in to back him.

At the prices I’d rather have Matt Fitzpatrick, fourth and sixth in the two WGCs played at Southwind.

The course clearly suits him and a first Stateside success must surely come Mr Consistency’s way sooner rather than later.

There’s even more to like about Harris English, St Jude champion in 2013 and a double winner this term, first time out at Kapalua and again last month at the Travelers after a fine third at the US Open.

It’s set to be a hot one with temperatures ranging from 31-34 degrees celsius during the tournament.

