US Senior Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

It will have been sweet music to the big-name contenders to hear that Steve Stricker is skipping the jewel in the Champions crown in Nebraska this week when the Senior US Open tees off at the Omaha Country Club.

Stricker went wire to wire when winning the Senior Open by six on his Over-50s Majors debut in 2019 and would have started favourite but still, at 54, has main-tour ambitions and loyalty to the John Deere Classic.

That decision will make life easier for Alex Cejka, winner of the only two 72-holers he has played on the Champions Tour since turning 50, the Tradition and Senior Players.

The steady German overhauled Stricker in extra time at the Tradition and has taken to life among his elders like a duck to water.

He won only once in many years of campaigning on the main tour although in his previous life he did win four in Europe.

He will be hard to beat but if there’s a man to do it, it will more likely be money leader Jerry Kelly than Jim Furyk who hasn’t kicked on as I expected after winning his first two starts last year.

Kelly has won twice this campaign, contends most weeks and seems, like the ageless Bernhard Langer, to get better year on year.

In truth, Langer is not quite the all-conquering German who has racked up a record-breaking nine senior Majors but he is still tough to beat at 63.

It is against his chance that he was only 14th to easy winner Kenny Perry when the Omaha Country Club hosted this Major eight years ago.

He is understandably less dominant these days.

Bernhard will have a more realistic opportunity later in the month at the British Open at lovely Sunningdale where he won the 1985 European Open in his prime.

Despite failing to convert a 36-hole lead at last week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, losing to journeyman Cameron Beckman, don’t discount Ernie Els.

Mike Weir and Darren Clarke, a dual Champions Tour winner either side of Christmas, also come into the equation.

Canadian lefty Weir, a Masters winner back in the day, couldn’t hit his backside with a banjo in his last few PGA Tour seasons but on the shorter courses the over-50s play he’s rejuvenated.

One win and two seconds have come his way this year I think there’s more to come.

