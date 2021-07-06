The final event Stateside before next week's Open Championship - who will win?

John Deere Classic Golf Betting Tips 2021

What were the odds about two young Aussies, born in the same year, winning on the two main tours on the same day?

That’s what happened on Sunday when 33/1 shot Lucas Herbert bagged the Irish Open and 125/1 Cam Davis canned an outrageous eagle at the 71st and birdied the 72nd to strong-arm his way into a Motown shootout and notch his first US victory.

Davis, now officially Cam rather than Cameron, won’t need his enormous length at Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, traditionally the last-chance saloon for PGA Tour players to earn a side-door entry into the Open Championship.

He probably doesn’t putt well enough to win this birdie fest.

The big story is that Steve Stricker has ditched his chance to win the Senior US Open in Nebraska, preferring to tee it up in his favourite tournament, the one he won three years in a row from 2009 to 2011, shooting a total of 68 under par in the process.

Inspired by Phil Mickelson winning a Major at 50, the Ryder Cup captain attempts to create his own age-defying piece of history at 54 on the course which is so dear to his heart. And why not?

He has already finished fourth at Phoenix this year, posted two other top-20 main-tour finishes and won his last Champions Tour start by six strokes.

And he’s had four more big showings at Deere Run since that amazing hat-trick a decade ago.

You wouldn’t bet against him making the top ten this week, he’ll surely beat more than beat him and might even sneak into a place at a fancy price.

It’s not as if the field is loaded with superstars.

Daniel Berger is the highest-rated and golfaholic Sungjae Im is so consistent his second tour victory cannot be far away.

Im was one of those in contention in Detroit at the weekend but others like Alex Noren, Troy Merritt and Hank Lebioda, who are also playing this week, will be kicking themselves more for not closing the deal after getting into winning positions.

Left-hander Lebioda was following a fifth at the Travelers with a fourth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic and, like Stricker and another Deere Run specialist Zach Johnson, is the sort of steady operator with a silky putting stroke tailor-made for this gentle par 71.

He panicked a bit on the final two holes to miss the playoff by a shot but now that he’s sorted out his card for next year, he could pay to follow.

Berger, seventh in the US Open last time out, winner at Pebble Beach and with a string of other high finishes ever since opening the year with two eye-catching efforts in Hawaii, has to go close.

Preference at the prices (16/1 to 9/1) is for Brian Harman, a lefty like Lebioda and a hot putter too who has the added attraction of a course victory, in 2014.

Harman is in similarly striking form to Berger.

He was 5-19-8 in stronger company on his three latest outings, one the US Open, and was third in the Players and 12th at Augusta before that.

Also showing the mix of good course and current form that punters should be looking for is Kevin Streelman, impressive in the last two Majors and playing in his home State.

Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley, runner-up to Dylan Frittelli the last time the JDC was played in 2019, are short-listed although Henley’s dire Sunday performances, a couple of 77s and a 75, suggest a severe lack of confidence under pressure.

The tournament wasn’t played last year and the 2019 champion Dylan Frittelli will need a huge form lift to make a successful defence.

The South African has missed 11 out of 15 cuts since the turn of the year.

