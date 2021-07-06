Who will win over the Scottish links this week at the Renaissance Club?

Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

What a terrific turnout, headed by proud new US Open champion Jon Rahm, for the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, North Berwick, this week.

It’s the final warm-up for The Open, the last chance in Europe for a late place in next week’s Sandwich line-up, the second of the four Rolex Series contests with an enhanced prize fund of $8m, and a mouthwatering starter that’s a full meal in itself.

If the winner doesn’t come from the battalions of world-class talent assembled on this sleek modern links which is hosting the tournament for the third time, it will be quite a shock.

Hard to imagine a 100/1 winner when Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and his almost-namesake Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton and highly-touted newcomer Will Zalatoris – five of them in the world top-ten – are there.

That’s far from all.

There’s Dell Match Play champion Billy Horschel, more 2021 PGA Tour winners in Sam Burns, Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo, not forgetting Sunday’s Irish Open hero Lucas Herbert, who won’t be overawed after going wire to wire at Mount Juliet.

The list of stars goes on and on … last year’s runner-up Tommy Fleetwood won’t want to be left out of the conversation.

Bernd Wiesberger is a course winner, Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez won the Dunhill Pro-Am on Scottish links two years ago.

Old favourites Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have links pedigree, Matt Fitzpatrick and Corey Conners are dangerous floaters, and what about the Scots?

While hoping they fare better than the Irish did it in their national Open, it’s hard to see them emulating Colin Montgomerie, the 1999 champion and lone home winner.

Robert MacIntyre, 12th at the Masters, and Richie Ramsay, fourth at Mount Juliet, look their best chances.

Rahm, winner of two Irish Opens at famed links Lahinch and Portstewart, is a worthy favourite.

McIlroy can’t win unless it was a Rory impersonator who finished 59th in front of his adoring fans at the weekend, Hatton, dual Dunhill Links winner, could be best of the Brits.

Americans have a fair record (Mickelson and Fowler past winners, Kuchar a runner-up but that trio don’t play this week) though none is in such blistering form that he’s begging to be backed.

Grace, runner-up to Mickelson in 2013 on another newish links Castle Stuart and past Dunhill Links winner, is a low-ball hitter who shines in the wind.

The gritty South African is fair value at 40/1.

Best total outsiders could be two veterans in fair form, Richard Bland, a new man since breaking a losing run of 477, and proud Aberdonian Ramsay.

They were joint top Brits in fourth spot in Ireland last week.

Ramsay was runner-up to Rahm on an Irish links in 2017 while Bland has always been a good golfer but finally has the confidence to go with his skill set.

