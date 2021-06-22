The PGA Tour returns to TPC River Highlands in Connecticut for the popular Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

While most of his rivals double-bogeyed their way out of contention on a crazy US Open Sunday at Torrey Pines, Jon Rahm kept his famed temper in check to chalk up his first Major, at the same time regaining the world No. 1 ranking.

It was a fairytale result coming just two weeks after Rahmbo was robbed by Covid of converting a six-shot lead at the 54-hole stage into victory at Muirfield Village.

The burly Spaniard, a 10/1 winner for Golf Monthly Online punters, is now a single-figure-odds favourite with most bookies to win the Open at Royal St George’s next month.

Temperamentally speaking, becoming a first-time father has been the making of Rahm whose wife, son and Spanish parents were there for him at the scene of his first PGA victory in 2017 and where he proposed to his college sweetheart Kelley back in the day.

He will no longer be throwing teddies out of the pram as he did at the PGA Championship in a rant which even embarrassed his caddie Adam who called it “like watching a train wreck”.

Rahm himself says he wants to be an example to young Kepa – a father he would be proud of – while admitting that “some of the stuff I’ve done in the past I’m not proud of”.

The monster first prize of $2.25m more than made up for forfeiting the $1.67m he would surely have collected at Jack’s Place if that positive Covid test result had not arrived at such an inopportune time.

But money is never going to be a problem for this 26-year-old Basque who dedicated this victory to his idol Seve Ballesteros, a five-time Major winner but ironically never better than third in 18 US Opens. Rahmbo did it at his sixth attempt.

He becomes the fifth European winner in 12 years following Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer to capture the Major the Americans most hate to lose, their national Open.

For quite a while on Sunday, McIlroy looked as likely as anybody to carry off the trophy again but followed a missed short putt on 11 with a double on 12 and his race was run.

Not so spectacularly as defending champion Bryson DeChambeau who led briefly, then plummeted to 26th courtesy of a double on the long 13th and a quad 8 on 17 in 90 minutes of madness.

Out in 33, back in 44, Bryson is not one to do things by halves.

Other double-bogey merchants were Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas (two), Mackenzie Hughes (tee-shot bounced high off a path and stayed up a tree), Paul Casey and Scottie Scheffler.

No doubles for Brooks Koepka but late bogeys at 16 and 18 finished him off while Dustin Johnson even had a triple.

For Louis Oosthuizen the accident waiting to happen came late when he drove into a hazard at the 17th, the 2010 Open champion, still winless in the States, having to settle for his second US Open runner-up spot and fifth in all Majors.

It was a back nine like no other but as in 2008 when Tiger Woods won, the severe course set-up identified the best golfer in the field.

Last time only two broke par, here just 12 with the winner only getting to six under. Job well done by the USGA.

Rahm himself looked booked for a double bogey when his hooked drive at the long ninth appeared to have gone off the course but somehow he got a free drop and turned a potential seven into a birdie four.

He rode his luck and the 24ft and 18ft birdie putts he rolled in at the final two holes to turn the championship on its head will long be remembered.

This week is a bit After The Lord Mayor’s Show with DJ heading the field for the Travelers Championship at River Highlands, Connecticut’s only PGA Tour stop.

He’s the defending champion on a 6841-yard par 70 layout where you wouldn’t expect his power to be particularly relevant.

Five of the world’s top ten, including fiery rivals DeChambeau and Koepka, are due to be teeing it up, limited crowds are allowed and it will be very warm (around 28C).

Expect plenty of low scores on the course where Jim Furyk shot the only 58 in PGA Tour history in 2016.

DJ himself shot a 61 in round three last year on the way to squeezing out Kevin Streelman by one and Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay fired in a 60 while still an amateur in 2011.

He’s been 9-15-15 there on his last three visits.

Never a factor at Torrey, he still put up a creditable show in 15th, just seven behind Rahm, and he’s worth an interest.

Bubba Watson, winner in 2010-15-18, is the course specialist.

River Highlands was the course where he broke through, just as Torrey Pines was for Rahm, and look what it did for him!

It is a pity Bubba made such a Horlicks of the last two rounds (77-76) at Torrey as he had got himself into a handy position at halfway.

Positive mental associations with this tournament could see him collect his first trophy of the year but he has yet to post a top-ten in 2021.

DeChambeau gets better (6-8-9) each year at River Highlands and was playing the best golf of anyone for the first eight holes on Sunday.

He’s not the sort to dwell on what went wrong except to learn from his lack of discipline and wild drives.

Harris English should have won two weeks ago at Memorial but made partial amends at Torrey with the Sunday 68 that saw him jumping into third spot.

Judging from those two weeks, he is more likely to win coming from behind than when going out in the final group. One thing is for certain: he’s in great form.

So too is Paul Casey who burst into contention with an electric start on Sunday only to drop to a share of seventh alongside McIlroy and GM pick Xander Schauffele.

The Surrey man is in a great place with his game, having placed fourth in the PGA with a sixth in Hamburg sandwiched between stellar performances in those Majors.

Don’t forget he was also second in last year’s PGA.

Beaten in a playoff by Bubba in 2015, runner-up to him again three years later and fifth at River Highlands in 2017 and 2019, Casey ticks all the boxes this week.

Streelman, runner-up last year and with several more decent finishes in Connecticut, once again caught the eye at Torrey where he shared 15th with Cantlay.

That was his second successive high finish in a Major following eighth in the PGA and the 42-year-old has taken on a new lease of life, picking up over a quarter of a million bucks from his last five solid starts which also featured a 13th at Memorial.

Who needs to win or the pressure of being in contention when you’re making that sort of money?

I couldn’t put you off DJ or Koepka but a coming-back-to-form Francesco Molinari, 13th on Sunday, could surprise a few at a big price.

The course looks made for him.

