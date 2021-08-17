The Playoffs are here! Who will get off to the perfect start?

The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips 2021

The stars are out in force for the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Northern Trust at Liberty National, where only the top 70 of the 124 teeing off in New Jersey will progress to the BMW Championship in Maryland.

Next week the 70 will be culled to 30 for the grand final, the Tour Championship at East Lake, Georgia, and a fast start this week where there’s $9.5m on the table is a must.

At the end of the rainbow, there’s the carrot of a $15m bonus that even grabs the attention of golfers already multi-millionaires thanks to their ability to hit a little white ball round a field in fewer strokes than anyone else.

Dustin Johnson will be disappointed that the venue has changed because he lapped everybody last year in Boston, a rare trip out of the New York/New Jersey area for this contest.

DJ’s 30-under for an 11-shot victory left the rest playing for second place.

Only perennial bridesmaid Louis Oosthuizen is missing from the 125 who qualified for a tilt at riches beyond their wildest dreams.

This is the fourth visit to Liberty National, a 7140-yard par 71 layout just a drive and a 5-iron away from downtown NYC, which is clearly visible from the course.

Of the three previous course winners, the 2013 champion Adam Scott is particularly relevant.

The Aussie ace was just 4ft away from winning the Wyndham on Sunday but mis-read the putt that would have saved the six-man shootout that went to 55/1 shot Kevin Kisner at the second extra hole.

The quality of Scott’s tee-to-green game was in a class of its own and while he will be kicking himself for that blemish, he is experienced enough to shrug it off and start a fresh page of his story on a course he loves.

Not only did he whip Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson eight years ago, he posted a solid fifth place when Patrick Reed edged home in 2019 with a record Liberty score of 268.

Mexican star Abraham Ancer was Reed’s closest pursuer that week and will be a far more confident player now that he has broken through as a PGA Tour winner and got the monkey off his back.

It has been coming for a long time and it wasn’t any old tournament he won but the WGC St Jude in a strong field.

He looks in better form than his 2019 conqueror Reed whose golf has been patchy and his missed Open cut unexpected.

With Jon Rahm in third, Scott fifth, and Jordan Spieth sharing sixth with Rory McIlroy, that 2019 course form has to be more than a starting point for punters, it’s the key.

Spieth’s game is in better shape now than it was two years ago.

A solid 12th at St Jude was preceded by seconds at Royal St George’s and Colonial.

Like US Open champion Rahm, he rarely has a poor week and this should be another one.

The Spaniard is teeing it up for the first time since finishing one place behind Spieth at The Open and he is almost certainly the best golfer in the world right now.

A Rahm victory would be a timely boost for Europe’s Ryder Cup hopes and good performances from McIlroy, Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton would be most welcome too.

Hovland gave a masterclass when strolling home in Munich on a rare visit to Europe and he gave a good account of himself at The Open (12th).

He needs a W in top company and this may be the occasion.

Xander Schauffele will bring his Olympic gold medal and his best game to New Jersey while Collin Morikawa was in a class of his own at Sandwich and is clearly the most gifted of the younger bucks.

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, DJ and Justin Thomas will have their supporters but I’ll chance Scott’s putting to hold up – the flat stick was on its best behaviour last week until that glaring 72nd hole miss – and suggest Ancer, Rahm and Spieth as the main dangers.

The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

Adam Scott 2pts each way at 45/1 with Bet365

The quality of Scott’s tee-to-green game last week was in a class of its own and while he will be kicking himself for that short missed putt on the last, he is experienced enough to shrug it off and start a fresh page of his story on a course he loves. BET NOW

Abraham Ancer 1.5pts each way at 35/1 with Bet365

Ancer will be a far more confident player now that he has broken through as a PGA Tour winner and got the monkey off his back. It has been coming for a long time and it wasn’t any old tournament he won but the WGC St Jude in a strong field. BET NOW

Jordan Spieth 1.5pts each way at 16/1 with Bet365

Spieth’s game is in better shape now than it was two years ago when he finished T6th here. A solid 12th at St Jude was preceded by seconds at Royal St George’s and Colonial. BET NOW

Jon Rahm 1.5pts each way at 10/1 with Bet365

The Spaniard is teeing it up for the first time since finishing one place behind Spieth at The Open and he is almost certainly the best golfer in the world right now. BET NOW