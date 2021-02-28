Players will wear the famous 'Sunday Red' attire for the final round of the WGC Workday Championship in support of Tiger Woods.

Players To Wear Sunday Red Tribute To Tiger Woods

Players at the WGC-Workday Championship will be showing support for Tiger Woods on Sunday, as they are set to wear the famous red shirt and black trousers combination, a style synonymous with the 15-time Major champion.

Woods was involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday morning that left him with numerous injuries, including fracturing both his tibula and fibula bones in his right leg.

According to local police, Woods was ‘lucky to be alive’ following the crash. However, after successful surgery and follow up procedures, the 45-year-old is in good spirits.

With the golfing world rallying behind the 15-time Major champion, McIlroy has come out in support of Woods by wearing his ‘Sunday Red’ in the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship.

Speaking about the situation earlier in the week, McIlroy said: “He’s a human being at the end of the day, and he’s already been through so much. I think everyone should just be grateful that he’s here, that he’s alive, that his kids haven’t lost their dad. That’s the most important thing. Golf is so far from the equation right now, it’s not even on the map at this point”

It’s not just McIlroy who will be showing his support to Woods though, with former Masters champion Patrick Reed also donning the famous ‘Sunday Red’ attire for the final round.

The duo, who are also set to be paired with each other on Sunday, have a long history of golfing battles on the course.

The pair famously faced each other at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, where Reed got the better of McIlroy in one of the best matches the Ryder Cup has ever seen.

The American was also paired with McIlroy at the 2018 Masters. Despite losing to him in the round by two shots, Reed went on to claim the ‘Green Jacket’ by a single stroke from fellow countryman, Rickie Fowler.

Tournament leader Collin Morikawa will also be wearing the ‘Sunday Red’, with Justin Thomas announcing on Twitter that he would do as well.

Thomas tweeted: “Seemed fitting for tomorrow after the kind of week we’ve had… Black and red on Sunday for TW!”

It’s not just the WGC-Workday Championship where we will see plenty of ‘Sunday Red.’ Annika Sörenstam announced that she will also be wearing the famous attire at the Gainbridge LPGA in support of Woods.