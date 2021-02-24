The 15-time Major winner is out of surgery and responsive after his horrific car crash in LA

Extent Of Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Injuries Revealed

Tiger Woods is awake, responsive and recovering in hospital after undergoing a long surgery on multiple fractures in his legs following his car crash on Tuesday.

The 15-time Major winner fractured both his tibula and fibula bones in his right leg, which have been stabilized with a rod.

He has also had screws and pins inserted into his foot and ankle.

Woods’ team thank everyone for the overwhelming support.

“Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthapaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.

“Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins.

“Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

“We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time,” the Woods team said in a statement.

“As previously communicated, Tiger was involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning in California.

“He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital.

“He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.

“Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department.

“Your support and assistance has been outstanding.

“There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family.”

