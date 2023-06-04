Why Are Players And Caddies Wearing Yellow Ribbons At The Memorial?

Many players and caddies are either wearing yellow items of clothing or a yellow ribbon during the final round of the Memorial Tournament, but why?

It's to help raise money for charity, with a $100m goal over five years hoping to be raised for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The 'Play Yellow' movement is spearheaded by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus and in partnership with the PGA Tour and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. It has been running since 2019 and players in all rounds of The Memorial do their bit by wearing yellow shirts, caps or ribbons.

“'Play Yellow for Children’s Hospitals' strives to bring the entire golf world together to help the 10 million kids treated at local children’s hospitals each year," the Play Yellow website states.

The color yellow is significant to Jack Nicklaus as he wore it on Sundays during tournaments in his professional career. He started wearing yellow due to a child named Craig who was diagnosed with bone cancer according to the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods wearing a yellow ribbon during the 2020 Memorial Tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicklaus asked Craig what his favorite color golf shirt was, and it turned out that yellow was his lucky color. Craig and his grandfather said that they played better when they wore yellow, so Nicklaus stated that he'd wear the color on Sundays so Craig could see him wearing it on TV.

Jack Nicklaus once again hosts The Memorial Tournament this week at his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on the outskirts of Columbus. The Golden Bear bought the property in the 60s and the course opened in 1974. It is named after Muirfield in Scotland, where Nicklaus made his Walker Cup debut in 1959 and then won his first Open Championship in 1966.