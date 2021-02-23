JT says he is sick to his stomach and worries for Woods' kids after news of the 15-time Major winner's car accident

“Sick To My Stomach” – Justin Thomas Reacts To Woods Car Crash

Justin Thomas says he is sick to his stomach after discovering the news of Tiger Woods’ car crash in LA.

The 15-time Major winner went into surgery after rolling his car early on Tuesday morning.

Woods’ injuries are not reported to be life threatening, although he is said to have multiple fractures in his legs.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Thomas said ahead of this week’s WGC-Workday Championship in Florida.

“You know, it hurts to see one of your — now one of my closest friends get in an accident.

“Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Watch: Thomas reacts to Woods car crash –

“We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery.

“On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

A statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reads:

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7.12AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed.

“The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods.

“Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”