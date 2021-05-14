Phil Mickelson will now feature at Torrey Pines and the US Open after accepting a special exemption from the USGA.

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption Into US Open

Two weeks ago, Mickelson announced that he was unsure whether he would accept a special exemption if he failed to qualify for the US Open.

At the time, the five-time Major champion said: “I just don’t know the answer to that right now. I’m scheduled to go through qualifying the day after the Memorial.”

To qualify, Mickelson would have to be inside the top 60 in the world on either the 27th May or 7th June; or through sectional qualifying or an exemption.

However, the 50-year-old will now get another shot at the career Grand Slam after accepting a special exemption from the USGA to play at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego.

Mickelson, who has finished runner-up at the event six times, said: “If I had not made it through qualifying, it would have been difficult not to be a part of the US Open on a course I spent so much time playing as a kid,

“Winning the US Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I’ve come close so many times.

“You can’t win if you don’t play. I’m honoured and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on.”

The American will be the sixth player to receive a special exemption into the US Open since 2010. Tom Watson and Vijay Singh both received one that year, with Retief Goosen (2016), Jim Furyk (2018), and Ernie Els (twice, in 2018 and 2019) all receiving one.

USGA CEO, Mike Davis, added: “Phil Mickelson’s incredible USGA playing record and overall career achievements are among the most noteworthy in the game’s history. We are thrilled to welcome him to this year’s US Open at Torrey Pines.”

With the acceptance of the exemption, Mickelson will be looking to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods in becoming just the sixth player in history to complete the career Grand Slam.

