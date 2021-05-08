Lev Grinberg is only 13-years-old, but next month he will be playing for a chance to compete at the US Open.

13 Year Old Advances Through To US Open Final Qualifying

Grinberg, who graduates from middle school in 2022, shot a two-under-par 70 at Orange Tree Golf Club in Florida to finish tied fourth and advance to the final stage of US Open qualifying.

The 13-year-old, who is from the Ukraine, produced five birdies and three bogies, including a three-under-par back nine, to defeat players who were twice, or even three times his age!

If Grinberg were to qualify, he wouldn’t just be the youngest male golfer to play in a US Open, but also the youngest male golfer to ever play in a Major championship.

Currently, Andy Zhang holds the record for the US Open (14 years and 6 months), whilst Guan Tianlang is the youngest male golfer to play at a Major championship at 14 years and 5 months. (2013 Masters).

At the Masters, Guan fired a three-over 75 in his second round to finish at four-over-par, exactly on the cut line. This meant he became the youngest player to not only make the cut at Augusta National, but any Major championship.

There have been other examples of young golfers participating at Major championships; American, Lexi Thompson, appeared at the 2007 US Women’s Open when she was just 12-years-old.

The record stood until it was surpassed by Lucy Li in 2013. Li was just 11-years-old when she qualified for the US Women’s Open in 2014.