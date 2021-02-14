Jordan Spieth produced a hole-out eagle at the 16th hole to extend his lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Jordan Spieth Leads By Two At Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth will take a two shot lead into the final round at Pebble Beach after a one-under-par 71.

The American had dropped down to 92nd in the world only two weeks ago, but a T4 finish at last week’s Phoenix Open has seemed to reignite Spieth as he leads going into the final round for a second consecutive week.

The 27-year-old started his round with a bogey on the second hole, but three birdies on the fourth, sixth and ninth meant a two-under-par front nine.

Three bogies in five holes on the back nine seemed to stall his momentum, before a high drawing 8-iron found the bottom of the cup for an unlikely eagle on the 16th hole.

Two pars on the 17th and 18th meant Spieth signed for a one-under-par round and a two-shot lead going into the final day.

However, Spieth will have plenty of challengers on Sunday, with six players tied for second place.

One of those is fellow countryman Daniel Berger, who would have left Pebble Beach furious after a costly double bogey on the last hole put him two shots back of Spieth.

First round leader, Patrick Cantlay, enjoyed a more successful day. After an eagle, two birdies and two bogies, the American signed for a two-under-par 70.

American pair Tom Hoge and Nate Lashley both produced rounds of 68 to put themselves into contention going into the final day.

Hoge constructed an astonishing front nine of four birdies and an eagle for a six-under-par 30, but a disappointing back nine of two-over-par put the 31-year-old two shots back going into Sunday.

Lashley is without a PGA Tour win since 2019, but six birdies in his first 14 holes put the American just one shot back of the lead.

The 38-year-old would rue a poor finish, though, as he bogeyed the 17th and the par five 18th to put him into the cluster at 11-under-par.

Australian Jason Day produced a four-under-par round of 68 on Saturday to move himself into contention.

The 33-year-old has a great track record at Pebble Beach, where he has finished inside the top five every year since 2017.