Watch Jordan Spieth Produce Another Great Escape At The Memorial
Spieth was looking at a big number after a loose tee shot, but then he produced this...
We're going to say it straight: Jordan Spieth can boast a fairly long list of great recovery shots - but this isn't one of them.
His heroics at the par-5 11th, where he found a hazard with his tee shot, is still well worth a watch (see below), but he has produced better.
In fact, Spieth, who can be fairly erratic at times, has become known as one of the game's greatest escape artists, maybe not in the same league as Seve, but still a player with an inspirational never-say-die attitude and an impressive ability to scramble his way out of trouble.
During the second round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Spieth tweaked his drive left towards the creek on the par-5 11th hole.
After finding his ball and removing his shoes and socks, he considered playing his second shot from the water and long grass.
In the end, though, he made the sensible (and boring) decision to take a penalty drop.
The most normal @JordanSpieth par 😅(presented by @CDWCorp) pic.twitter.com/BO2pe7Y91aMay 30, 2025
At this point, it would not have been a surprise to see Spieth, who had 263 yards to go to the front of the green, make a birdie.
However, the three-time Major champion then went right, way right into what looked like more heavy rough.
Spieth was fortunate to get a good break, however, with his ball sitting up fairly invitingly in the long, wet grass - and he took full advantage.
His pitch rolled out to about four feet and he calmly stepped up to stroke his par putt into the center of the cup.
"I got really lucky on the lie I had after the third," he admitted afterwards. "It was sitting really nicely, and if it had gone another yard I couldn't have hit it high because I would have been under the tree."
Taking about his decision to put his shoes back on, he explained: "I took the drop because I couldn't get a stance. The creek's too deep so I couldn't actually stand in the water.
"Also I could reach the green, which was a big reason why I took a drop. If I took a drop I could still reach the green, and if I were to chip out I was only going to get 20, 30 yards out of it."
If you ever find yourself wondering what you can learn from the pros, there's something right there.
However, to make it into his own all-time list of greatest recovery shots, we'd like to have seen Spieth play his second in bare feet from chest high rough.
However, it was still a good recovery and it came at a critical time for the former World No.1, who now goes into the weekend in a very good position.
Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin lead the way at the Memorial Tournament at the halfway point, but Spieth is just four shots back.
How important will that save on 11 turn out to be?
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
