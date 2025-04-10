Justin Rose Back In Major Hunt After Stunning 65 To Lead The Masters
The Englishman, who was T2nd nine months ago at The Open, leads the way at Augusta National after round one of the 2025 Masters
Justin Rose leads the way at Augusta National after round one of the 2025 Masters courtesy of a sensational 65.
The 44-year-old, who is playing in his 20th Masters this week, birdied the first three holes and managed to keep the momentum going to post a score of seven-under-par.
Rose famously lost here to Sergio Garcia in a playoff in 2017, while he was also 2nd to Jordan Spieth in 2015.
"It was a really good day's golf on a golf course that was a stern test," he said.
"I think if you look at the overall leaderboard, not many low scores out there. A lot of quality shots, and delighted the way I played."
His 65 comes nine months after he almost wrapped up his second Major title at Royal Troon, where he ended T2nd after Xander Schauffele moved clear in the latter stages.
The 2013 US Open champion admits that the fire still burns for Major glory and, although he was obviously disappointed to miss out on the Claret Jug, he is using his brilliant week on the Ayrshire coast as motivation going forward.
"I felt like probably in hindsight, I feel like I played good enough to win the tournament, 100 percent. So I took a lot of confidence from it," he told media after his round on Thursday evening.
"So when I look back, yeah, I came off the golf course, and, yeah, I was kind of emotional, as well, because I knew how close it was and I knew what great opportunity to win it was.
"And to not do it for sure really hurt. But to feel that was actually really motivating as well. I don't look back it with any regret. I actually look back at it with a lot of confidence knowing that opportunity still exists for me."
Rose's flying start means he has now held the 18-hole lead at The Masters five times, which is a new record.
He started birdie-birdie-birdie and parred his way to the 8th before three more back-to-back-to-back birdies at 9, 10 and 11. He picked up another shot at 15 before reaching eight-under on the 16th.
His solitary bogey came at the final hole after pushing his drive up the right and having to chip out.
The Englishman is three clear of the pack, with defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler in T2nd at four-under. And Rose is very aware.
"No, there's absolutely no mentality like that whatsoever," he said on whether he feels like he's got to keep pace with Scheffler.
"Because I think we all are running our own race as hard as we can. You're not afforded the luxury to think that way, at all.
"But you do notice Scottie on the leaderboard and you're like, that's a great start for him. You know, he's going to be tough from there for sure. Like you know that.
"But it doesn't rattle you or change what you're doing or influence you in any way. But you're like, okay, his position in the game right now and obviously the way he's played in recent years, that's a great start for him. Probably a perfect start."
Rose goes out at 8.52am EDT with Max Homa and J.J Spaun on Friday.
-
-
