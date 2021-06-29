Who does does Jeremy Chapman fancy to do well this week?

Shane Lowry 2.5pts each-way at 12/1

He has not had a W against his name since Royal Portrush two Julys ago but some recent eye-catching displays in the States, notably fourth at the PGA and sixth at Memorial, indicate the big man is ready to correct that situation. Bet Now

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1.5pts each-way at 18/1

The quiet South African, a triple winner last year, has been campaigning very consistently in the States – seventh at Bay Hill his best effort – while the young Scot, 12th at the Masters and eighth at the British Masters, is gaining experience all the time. Bet Now

Victor Dubuisson 0.5pt each-way at 80/1

Frenchman Dubuisson gets my vote following four sub-70 rounds in Munich for fourth place, his best performance of the year. We know this former Ryder Cup player has plenty to offer but he is darned difficult to catch right. Bet Now

Padraig Harrington 0.5pt each-way at 80/1

Harrington, whose 2007 Irish Open victory ended a 25-year wait for a home winner since John O’Leary’s 1982 triumph at Portmarnock, has course form – sixth in the 2004 AmEx – and turned back the clock when sharing fourth with Lowry in last month’s US PGA. Bet Now

Irish Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

The great Rory McIlroy makes a rare European Tour appearance in the Irish Open this week – third at Abu Dhabi on his last visit in January – and the man from Holywood undoubtedly has the class to turn this into a one-horse race.

But 11/2 in a field of 156 for a guy whose record in his home Open, apart from his victory at the K Club five years ago, is nothing to shout about.

There’s not much juice in that price and while the high-rollers may bite, he is not on my shopping list although I may save on him later in the week.

Rory has not come over for the last two Irish Opens but was only 28th on his last appearance in 2018 and missed the cut either side of that 2016 triumph. Indeed, he failed to make the weekend three years in a row from 2013.

And while he has a win in the States, at Quail Hollow, and a decent top-ten showing in the US Open last time out on the credit side on his 2021 CV, there have been a few serious disappointments as well, not least missed cuts at Sawgrass and Augusta.

Playing without a crowd does not suit Rory so the fact he will have an audience, even a limited one of 5,000 a day, is a plus and, yes, it would be great for golf and the Dubai Duty Free sponsors if the most charismatic golfer in the field could blow his rivals away.

But there are other world stars like Open champion Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood who won’t easily be blown away at Mount Juliet when the Co. Kilkenny parkland course hosts this tournament for the first time since 1995.

With his two-year reign as Open champion up for renewal at Royal St George’s in two weeks time, Lowry will want a win to boost his confidence.

He has not had a W against his name since Royal Portrush two Julys ago but some recent eye-catching displays in the States, notably fourth at the PGA and sixth at Memorial, indicate the big man is ready to correct that situation.

Yet to win the Irish Open as a pro, Lowry’s victory in filthy weather as a 300/1 amateur at Co. Louth 12 years ago was a lucky break for play-off victim Robert Rock as he copped the £446,000 first prize the chunky Irish 22-year-old had to forgo.

He has a far better chance than Fleetwood who has, by his own high standards, been disappointing with top-tens a rarity.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Victor Dubuisson and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington are the other quartet I want on my side.

The quiet South African, a triple winner last year, has been campaigning very consistently in the States – seventh at Bay Hill his best effort – while the young Scot, 12th at the Masters and eighth at the British Masters, is gaining experience all the time.

I won’t be rushing in to back Martin Kaymer despite his second to Viktor Hovland in Munich as I am suspicious of super-low final rounds when a player is not in contention – he was eight back starting the day – and more proof that he can handle the pressure is needed.

At four times Kaymer’s odds, Frenchman Dubuisson gets my vote following four sub-70 rounds in Munich for fourth place, his best performance of the year. We know this former Ryder Cup player has plenty to offer but he is darned difficult to catch right.

Two good weeks in a row is a lot to ask for in his case but we’ll give it a go.

Harrington, whose 2007 Irish Open victory ended a 25-year wait for a home winner since John O’Leary’s 1982 triumph at Portmarnock, has course form – sixth in the 2004 AmEx – and turned back the clock when sharing fourth with Lowry in last month’s US PGA.

The recent highs of contemporaries Phil Mickelson and Richard Bland plus noisy crowd support might just spur Pod on to a second title at the age of 49.

The victories of Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance in the three-year mid-90s run when Mount Juliet previously staged the Irish Open, suggest this Jack Nicklaus design is one where the cream rises to the top.

Those three Opens produced an average winning score of 12-under but when the WGC American Express Championship rolled up there in 2002 with a significantly deeper field the birdie count went off the scale, Tiger Woods needing to shoot 25 under to edge out Retief Goosen.

The last time Mount Juliet was in the spotlight for the 2004 AmEx, the scoring was a little less spectacular but Ernie Els still had to go to 18 under to hold off Thomas Bjorn.

This week the course will play as a 7264-yard par 72 with plenty of rain – need you ask, it’s Ireland after all – but pleasantly warm with no appreciable wind.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Irish Open Golf Betting Tips 2021 – Advised Bets

Shane Lowry 2.5pts each-way at 12/1

He has not had a W against his name since Royal Portrush two Julys ago but some recent eye-catching displays in the States, notably fourth at the PGA and sixth at Memorial, indicate the big man is ready to correct that situation. Bet Now

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1.5pts each-way at 18/1

The quiet South African, a triple winner last year, has been campaigning very consistently in the States – seventh at Bay Hill his best effort – while the young Scot, 12th at the Masters and eighth at the British Masters, is gaining experience all the time. Bet Now

Victor Dubuisson 0.5pt each-way at 80/1

Frenchman Dubuisson gets my vote following four sub-70 rounds in Munich for fourth place, his best performance of the year. We know this former Ryder Cup player has plenty to offer but he is darned difficult to catch right. Bet Now

Padraig Harrington 0.5pt each-way at 80/1

Harrington, whose 2007 Irish Open victory ended a 25-year wait for a home winner since John O’Leary’s 1982 triumph at Portmarnock, has course form – sixth in the 2004 AmEx – and turned back the clock when sharing fourth with Lowry in last month’s US PGA. Bet Now

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware