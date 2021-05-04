Ian Poulter announced via Instagram that his son Luke will be on the bag at the Wells Fargo Championship that starts on Thursday.

Ian Poulter’s Son To Caddie At Wells Fargo Championship

Ian Poulter’s son Luke will be caddying for the 3-time PGA Tour winner at the Wells Fargo Championship, starting this Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Luke, 16, will be on the bag for the first time with his dad at a Tour event while Poulter’s regular caddie, James Walton, is away celebrating his 40th birthday.

Poulter broke the news via his Instagram last week, using the brilliant image of the two celebrating at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Speaking at last weekend’s Valspar Championship, Poulter said, “It’ll be nice for him to get a real inside look at what goes on in between these silly ears and inside the ropes to give him a little look.”

“It will be great for his learning experience to become a Tour professional himself.”

Luke is a very accomplished golfer in his own right, currently ranked 141st in the American Junior Golf Association Rolex Rankings, and his dad has high hopes that he will be able to make it to the Tour.

He finished T-6th in his most recent tournament at the Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation Junior Championship in March, shooting 71-73-71 across the three rounds.

“He wants to do what I do,” Poulter continued. “It’s the only thing going on in his brain and he fully believes in his mind if he continues to work hard and keep improving, he’s going to have an opportunity. He is way further advanced that where I was, but yet I wasn’t that advanced at 16.”

Poulter said Luke’s next aim is to get into college, “In my opinion that will be his biggest victory so far when he puts pen to paper and signs for college.”

Luke’s appearance as a caddie this week won’t be the first family affair we’ve seen on the Tour this year.

Stewart Cink had his son Reagan on the bag for his victory at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links two weeks ago and Lee Westwood’s son, Sam, was on his bag for the Honda Classic last month.

We’ve also seen a few of the players wives and fiancés on the bag in recent times, with Westwood’s fiancé Helen Storey being a regular on the Englishman’s bag in 2021.