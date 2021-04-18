Stewart Cink produced a dominant display at the RBC Heritage, with a final round 70 securing a four shot victory and his eighth PGA Tour title.

Stewart Cink Cruises To RBC Heritage Victory

Cink had started the day five shots clear of the field, after rounds of 63, 63 and 69 had broken the tournament’s 54-hole scoring record.

With such a commanding lead, the American started his round well, making a birdie and eight pars on his front nine to maintain the comfortable margin.

Cink’s nearest challenger, Collin Morikawa, knew that he would have to get off to a fast start to challenge the 47-year-old.

However, a birdie at the first hole was soon cancelled out by two bogies at the second and fourth, with the American finishing his front nine at one-over-par.

With Cink cruising, it was Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo who was emerging as the nearest challenger, with three birdies in his first seven holes putting him four shots off the lead going into the back nine.

Both men would bogey the par-4 12th to keep Cink’s lead at four shots, with Grillo chipping in on the 16th hole to cut the deficit by one stroke.

Despite the chip-in, the 47-year-old wouldn’t panic, producing an outstanding shot on the par-3 17th and rolling the birdie putt in for a four shot lead heading down the 18th hole.

With his family looking on, Cink would par the last hole and claim his third victory at Harbour Town. With the win also moving the American into the world’s top-50 for the first time in 10 years.

Speaking after his round, Cink said: “I don’t have words right now, it just keeps getting better. Winning with Reagan (Cink’s son and caddie) has been amazing.

“Connor (Cink’s son) actually changed his flight from Wyoming just so he could be here for this and there’s no way I was losing this tournament. It’s just so great to have my whole family here, it’s been such a blast this week.”

Reagan, who took over caddie duties last year, also commented on the win: “Walking down the fairways and hanging out is so special. We talk in between the shots and we have a great system, but it’s the time we have joking down the fairway that is the best.”