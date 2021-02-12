We get to know Westwood's caddie and girlfriend Helen Storey in this piece.

Who Is Lee Westwood’s Caddie?

A European legend of the game, Lee Westwood has had 25 wins on the European Tour, a couple on the PGA Tour and played in 10 Ryder Cup’s too. Not to mention he is one of very few golfers to get to the number one ranked spot in the world rankings.

But who currently carries his bag? Let’s take a look below.

Lee Westwood has had his girlfriend Helen Storey on the bag since the Made in Denmark tournament prior to the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Storey replaced Westwood’s usual caddie Billy Foster who had worked with Westwood for many years prior. Westwood has also occasionally put his son Sam on the bag too.

Westwood and Storey got together in late 2015 after Westwood got divorced from his wife.

The pair met, it is believed, through Westwood’s friend Graham Wylie who is married to Storey’s sister.

Wylie owns Close House Golf Club in Newcastle where Westwood is attached.

Storey is from Newcastle and is a fitness consultant, although she has taken up the bag for Westwood permanently which may explain his uptick in form over the past couple of years, including a win at the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 10-time Ryder Cup player practises at Close House and lives just north in Edinburgh with Storey.

That being said Westwood turned up at the 2021 Saudi International with Dr. Steven MacGregor on the bag but we are unsure if this is a permanent appointment.

As we mentioned above Westwood worked with Foster for many years.

The pair worked together for 10 years on-and-off with their partnership yielding Westwood’s best ever golf.

Westwood reached the world number one position with Foster and won 13 times as well as recording eight top threes in majors.