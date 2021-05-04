The PGA Tour returns to Quail Hollow for the first time since 2019 - check out our tips...

Wells Fargo Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

With the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, only two weeks away, Europe will be hoping to see the real Rory McIlroy stand up at one of his favourite courses, Quail Hollow, in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Rory is the only double winner in the 17-year history of the Wells Fargo and is twice the course record-holder, shooting in 62 in the final round to beat Phil Mickelson by four in 2010 and a 61 five years later for a landslide seven-shot triumph.

That’s all a long time ago. This is 2021 and McIlroy has so much to prove after missing the cuts at Sawgrass and Augusta and flopping in the Match Play.

He has looked lost when things haven’t gone right but a month off to sort out his problems and here’s hoping he comes back a new man.

Quail Hollow is the perfect place to showcase his enormous talent and if he cannot produce there, he really is in trouble.

Rory McIlroy 2pts each way at 20/1 with Bet365

It is 25 tournaments since he last won in November 2019 but there have plenty of good rounds and high finishes since and he is at a very backable price, 20-1, in North Carolina this week in a field where he is not the only one with question marks against his name.

Favourite Justin Thomas had putting problems at Valspar last week and was never a factor even though 13th place put him top of the FedEx Cup, Jon Rahm’s only course experience was a negative one, 58th place behind Thomas in the 2017 PGA there, and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau’s Masters flop was almost embarrassing.

Other fancied contenders Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have not been overly impressive either so it’s wide open.

Can McIlroy step up? It’s risky but he’s my man this week on the 7600-yard par 71 that means so much to him. It was at Quail Hollow that he won for the first time in the States 11 years ago.

In 2012 he got pipped in a playoff by Rickie Fowler for what was the American’s breakthrough and now both are under the microscope, McIlroy having plummeted from world No. 1 to No. 15 and poor Fowler languishes outside the world’s top 100 and was not even invited to the Masters. How the mighty are fallen.

Fowler gave a hint he might be on the way back when 17th at the Texas Open the last time we saw him and at 75-1 could be the best outsider as he was also fourth in 2016 and fifth in the 2017 PGA there.

He has had a good break since Texas and should emerge fresh and ready to rumble.

Rickie Fowler 0.5pts each way at 75/1 with Bet365

I expected Max Homa, the 2019 Wells Fargo winner and defending champion (because last year the tournament was a Covid victim), to win the Valspar when he teed off one behind leaders Burns and Bradley on Sunday but he dropped out of the picture surprisingly quickly.

He will be back as he is an exciting talent but steer clear of Valspar runner-up Keegan Bradley who crumbled under pressure on Sunday after sharing the lead with Burns with six to play.

Even though this is his Quail Hollow debut, I am keener on hot prospect Viktor Hovland, who was third behind Burns and Bradley and at 23 can only get better.

Also worthy of consideration on a course which has only three par fives are Bubba Watson, Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer who all played well last week.

In other news, Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris is back after a break during which he got engaged and bought a pad in Dallas.

And Ian Poulter will have son Luke, 17, on the bag for the first time – the father-and-son combo twice worked like a dream for another old campaigner Stewart Cink who is also in this week’s line-up.

