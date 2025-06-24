'I’m Calling It The Greatest (Sports) Accomplishment In The Greller Family' - Brother Of Jordan Spieth's Caddie Set For Senior US Open Debut

There are plenty of recognized and famous siblings in the world of golf, such as Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard and Min Woo and Minjee Lee.

However, at the US Senior Open, we are set to see another golf sibling hit the stage with one of the feel-good stories of 2025.

Michael Greller, who many know as Jordan Spieth's caddie, described this achievement as the "greatest (sports) accomplishment in the Greller family."

The achievement involves Michael's brother Tom who, at the US Senior Open, will make his Major debut after securing a spot in the championship following two lengthy qualifying events.

Playing at Arrowhead Golf Club for the first stage, Greller came through a four-for-three playoff to move on to Final Qualifying.

A month later, this time at Bend Golf Club in Oregon, Greller then endured a chaotic round that yielded birdies, bogeys and doubles aplenty. However, at the end of play, his level-par round of 72 was enough to get him into the US Senior Open by a single shot.

Speaking at the time, Greller stated: "When golf is played in a dome (nice weather) and guys are shooting 67, that’s not good for me. I need it to be nasty.

Ernie Els and Tom Greller during a practice round at the US Senior Open (Image credit: USGA)

"Both of those (qualifying) rounds were on courses I am familiar with and like. (We played final qualifying) in hurricane conditions with borderline illegal (hole locations).

"Everyone was forced to miss greens, scramble and play recovery shots, which is my game. I’m not good at shooting 66, but I’m good at shooting 70 to 72 in really bad conditions."

Throughout his life, Tom has always attempted to qualify for USGA championships and, at The Broadmoor, Greller will tee it up for the very first time in one.

Although he won't have his brother, Michael, looping for him, Michael voiced his support for his older brother, stating: "I’m calling it the greatest (sports) accomplishment in the Greller family."

Spieth and Michael Greller during the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, it's unclear as to whether Michael, who has been on the bag of Spieth throughout his amateur and professional career, will be present at the event, which begins on the 26th June.

There is a high chance he will be, though, with Greller's boss, Spieth, withdrawing from the Travelers Championship last week due to injury.

One individual who won't be present at the US Senior Open is defending champion, Richard Bland, who is unable to play due to a tournament clash with LIV Golf Dallas.

The Englishman, who won the championship via a Monday playoff against Hiroyuki Fujita 12 months ago, will be teeing it up alongside his Cleeks GC teammates at Maridoe Golf Club in Texas instead.