Young At Heart! PGA Tour Star's Dad Steps In As Caddie For Opening 65 at The Travelers
Cameron Young's dad David stepped in as a late replacement caddie at the Travelers Championship, helping his son to shoot 65 in the first round
Cameron Young needed a stand-in caddie in the first round of the Travelers Championship, and a familiar face stepped up as his dad David carried his son's bag as he shot 65.
Young's regular caddie Kyle Sterbinsky was ill but his 65-year-old father, a recently retired PGA professional, put his hand up to step in and work with his son at TPC River Highlands.
David Young is a regular at PGA Tour events, walking with his son to help him prepare - especially after retiring from his role at Sleepy Hollow Club, so it wasn't too much of a problem for Cameron to deal with.
The only provision made was Young managed to find a smaller carry bag for his dad to use rather than the huge tour bags caddies usually have to lug around.
"He caddied for me for nine holes at Bay Hill a couple years ago, 2022, I believe," Young said of working with his dad again.
"But he's out there all the time, so it's pretty easy."
And on how his dad managed the walk around TPC River Highlands, Young responded: "He hung in there.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I think that hill on 17 was not his favorite. But he made it, and hopefully don't need him again tomorrow."
Young was spoilt for choice as his mother Barbara has also previously caddied for him when he was younger, and he said "I'm sure she would have liked me to" use her again.
But dad got the nod this time, for what he hopes is just a one-off.
"In theory it would be fun, but I think my dad is just - he walks so many holes with me and knows the game so well that he can be an asset for me out there, where my mom is watching from a little bit farther away usually."
Regular caddie expected for latest title bid
Young is still famously without a first PGA Tour win - having had the RBC Canadian Open at his mercy but for a final hole collapse.
He followed it up with a T4 at the US Open so that first win is surely just around the corner - maybe at the Travelers after his opening 65 - and he expected to have his regular caddie back with him for this latest attempt.
"He was just feeling sick, and I don't want what he has, and I don't want any of my kids to have what he has," Young said of Sterbinsky. "Figured just give him an extra day to recover.
"I'm sure he could have come out here if his life depended on it. But with my dad here and just not wanting to get anybody else sick."
Young shot 59 at the Travelers Championship last year, so after a decent start again he'll hope to finally get over the line and take his name off the list of the best players yet to win on the PGA Tour.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.