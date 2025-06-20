Young At Heart! PGA Tour Star's Dad Steps In As Caddie For Opening 65 at The Travelers

Cameron Young needed a stand-in caddie in the first round of the Travelers Championship, and a familiar face stepped up as his dad David carried his son's bag as he shot 65.

Young's regular caddie Kyle Sterbinsky was ill but his 65-year-old father, a recently retired PGA professional, put his hand up to step in and work with his son at TPC River Highlands.

David Young is a regular at PGA Tour events, walking with his son to help him prepare - especially after retiring from his role at Sleepy Hollow Club, so it wasn't too much of a problem for Cameron to deal with.

The only provision made was Young managed to find a smaller carry bag for his dad to use rather than the huge tour bags caddies usually have to lug around.

"He caddied for me for nine holes at Bay Hill a couple years ago, 2022, I believe," Young said of working with his dad again.

"But he's out there all the time, so it's pretty easy."

And on how his dad managed the walk around TPC River Highlands, Young responded: "He hung in there.

"I think that hill on 17 was not his favorite. But he made it, and hopefully don't need him again tomorrow."

Young was spoilt for choice as his mother Barbara has also previously caddied for him when he was younger, and he said "I'm sure she would have liked me to" use her again.

But dad got the nod this time, for what he hopes is just a one-off.

"In theory it would be fun, but I think my dad is just - he walks so many holes with me and knows the game so well that he can be an asset for me out there, where my mom is watching from a little bit farther away usually."

Regular caddie expected for latest title bid

Young is still famously without a first PGA Tour win - having had the RBC Canadian Open at his mercy but for a final hole collapse.

He followed it up with a T4 at the US Open so that first win is surely just around the corner - maybe at the Travelers after his opening 65 - and he expected to have his regular caddie back with him for this latest attempt.

"He was just feeling sick, and I don't want what he has, and I don't want any of my kids to have what he has," Young said of Sterbinsky. "Figured just give him an extra day to recover.

"I'm sure he could have come out here if his life depended on it. But with my dad here and just not wanting to get anybody else sick."

Young shot 59 at the Travelers Championship last year, so after a decent start again he'll hope to finally get over the line and take his name off the list of the best players yet to win on the PGA Tour.