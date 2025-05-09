Luke Poulter has endured a tumultuous past 12 months or so, to say the least, but he is on track to enjoy the biggest high of his young career so far.

The son of legendary European golfer, Ian Poulter fractured part of his back this time last year and spent around seven months rehabilitating before returning with great success on the college scene.

Poulter has won two collegiate events in 2025 - besting the likes of US Amateur finalist and Masters competitor, Noah Kent along the way - and was gradually building his competitive reps before having another crack at accessing his first Major.

That quest took a significant step on Thursday after Poulter made it through to US Open Final Qualifying following an inspired performance at Hawkstone Country Club in Florida.

The young English talent was one of five players to qualify for 'Golf's Longest Day' - on either May 19 or June 2 - after shooting a five-under 66 to finish solo fourth.

Having made it through the opening nine on three-under with a run of birdies at the end, Poulter scored his fourth gain at the 10th before picking up consecutive birdies at the 15th and 16th holes.

Bogey-free until his final hole of the day, a five on the par-4 18th was inconsequential for the 20-year-old as he slotted in above Georgia pro, Luke Schniederjans by one stroke and behind fellow amateur, Joshua Bai who ended on six-under. The co-medallists - on seven-under - were Georgia amateur, Mason Howell and Tennessee pro, Jake Hall.

Sharing his pride at Luke's achievement on Instagram, the Majesticks co-captain wrote: "Well done @lukepoults24 getting one of the top-5 spots at Local Qualifying and now onto Final Qualifying for the @usopengolf. Go get it, buddy. Keep doing you. It's wonderful to watch.

"To think 367 days ago @lukepoults24 you broke your back at US Open Local Qualifying and you waited patiently in recovery for seven months and you got through today to Finals. Go make your first Major, mate."

Poulter, who is on the University of Florida men's golf team along with Bai, could well attend the Final Qualifying event at Emerald Dunes Golf Club in West Palm Beach on June 2 as he looks to book a spot at Oakmont Country Club a couple of weeks later. The Poulter family are based in Orlando, with Ian midway through his latest season with LIV Golf and preparing for LIV Golf Virginia early next month.

The Postman has previously stated that he would love Luke to join him on the PIF-backed tour once he finishes college, with a strong run of form as a Gator - including a win at the Schenkel Invitational earlier this year - suggesting the 20-year-old might have what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Luke was also 22nd at the International Series England back in 2023 with his father narrowly missing out on the title at Close House.

Hoping to realize his dream of following in his dad's footsteps and becoming a pro golfer, the sophomore still has two years of school remaining to continue learning his craft and possibly accumulate even more opportunities to reach Major championships.