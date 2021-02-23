Tributes have poured in for Tiger Woods after he suffered injuries in a car accident on Tuesday morning

Sports World Unites In Support For Tiger Woods Following Car Crash

The golf, sport and entertainment world has come out in support of Tiger Woods following his horrific crash in LA.

Thankfully the 15-time Major winner has not sustained life-threatening injuries, with early reports stating he has multiple fractures in his legs.

Woods’ vehicle came off the road on Tuesday morning and he was taken to hospital for surgery.

Tiger’s fellow tour pros, sports stars and other high-profile figures have come out in support to wish him a full and speedy recovery on social media: