Corey Conners Leads Stacked PGA Championship

Corey Conners carried on his great form as a first round 67 secured a two shot lead at the PGA Championship.

Conners has been one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour this year, with seven top-10 finishes in 20 starts.

The Canadian, who’s best finish in a Major came at this years Masters, sits two shots ahead of a stacked group that includes Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley and Brooks Koepka.

Starting with three birdies at the second, fifth and seventh, Conners moved into a share of the lead.

Despite a bogey at the ninth, the 29-year-old would produce a birdie at the 11th and then back-to-back birdies at the 15th and 16th to move into a two shot lead.

Although he left his birdie putt short at the 18th, Conners signed for a classy 67 and a two-shot lead at the PGA Championship.

Speaking after his round, the Canadian said: “I’d say it’s impossible to be stress-free around this golf course. You can’t fall asleep out there on any holes. It’s very challenging.

“I hit a lot of really good shots and holed some nice putts early in the round, and that really helped boost the confidence. I played with a lot of freedom.

“I have a lot of belief in myself and I’ve been playing well for quite a while. I’m excited for opportunity to play against the best players in the world and put my game to the test. I have a lot of confidence in my game and I’m excited for the rest of the weekend.”

One of Conners’ nearest challengers is four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka, who, despite making a double bogey at the very first hole, managed to get to three-under-par for his round.

The American, who has suffered with serious knee injuries for the last 18 months, recovered well from his poor start, with birdies at the 11th and 13th (his second and fourth hole) getting him back to level-par.

Starting his back nine, the four time Major champion produced three birdies in a four hole stretch to fire a three-under-par 69, his sixth consecutive opening round at the PGA Championship in the 60’s.

Former PGA Champion, Keegan Bradley, constructed a three-under-par round of 69 to sit in a tie for second.

The 2011 champion managed four birdies and just one birdie as he searches for his first victory since the 2018 BMW Championship.

