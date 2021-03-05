Take a look at what one of golf's brightest stars, Viktor Hovland, is wearing at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

What is Viktor Hovland Wearing?

In 2019, Viktor Hovland signed a multi-year deal to wear Swedish company J.Lindeberg, a brand that has been synonymous with golf ever since Jesper Parnevik burst onto the scene in the early 2000’s.

Teeing off at Bay Hill on Friday morning, Hovland was showcasing a slightly less flamboyant style to that of the Swede 20 years ago.

Check out what the 23-year-old was wearing below.

J.Lindeberg Ade Polo Shirt

The ‘Ade Polo Shirt’ that Hovland was wearing on Friday is crafted in ‘High Vent Jersey’ that allows for moisture transportation and ventilation. The lightweight polo also features a vertical mesh stripe creating a clean and crisp finish.

J.Lindeberg Bernhard Braided Belt

The ‘Bernhard Braided Belt’ consists of high quality braided elastic with leather detailing that provides longevity and comfort. The brushed silver buckle completes an extremely stylish belt.

J.Lindeberg Seasonal Jarvis Sweater

The ‘Seasonal Jarvis Sweater’ is one of J.Lindeberg’s most recognisable pieces. Thanks to its side and shoulder seam and brushed inside, the sweater provides warmth and comfort without sacrificing movement in the swing.

J.Lindeberg Ellott Tight Micro Stretch Trousers

Hovland’s trousers for the event are the ‘Ellott’s.’ Water resistant and containing a four-way stretch, they ensure comfort, breathability and freedom of movement.

Titleist Players Golf Glove

The ‘Titleist Players Glove’ is one of the most recognised and trusted gloves on the Tour and, thanks to its classic and timeless design and thin cabretta leather, it remains a favourite with professionals.

Nike Golf Roshe G Tour Shoes

Worn by the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, the ‘Roshe G Tour’ shoe supplies exceptional comfort and practicality, with the microfiber synthetic leather providing a one-year waterproof guarantee.

Ping Tour Classic Cap

With a sensor cool headband and double-layer heat transfer, the ‘Ping Tour Classic Cap’ is designed to provide as little distraction as possible. Hovland wears the same style cap at every tournament.