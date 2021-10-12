CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips 2021

It's a huge week on the PGA Tour with the $9.75m CJ Cup in Las Vegas. Who will win?

Close but no cigar in Las Vegas last week with an inspired Sungjae Im depriving our 45/1 pick Matt Wolff of victory in the Shriners with a sensational final round of 62.

The workaholic South Korean who hates taking time off has banked his $1.26m cheque and now chases an even bigger one in the CJ Cup on a course barely ten miles south of last week’s venue.

With $9.75m on the table here compared to last week’s $7m, no wonder a superior field limited to 78 is raring to go for this early-season jackpot.

As 24 of the top 30 in the world go to post this was always going to be a tricky puzzle and it’s made even trickier because The Summit is a newcomer to the PGA Tour.

We know that it plays shorter than its 7431-yard length because it is high above the gambling capital of the world.

From the sixth tee you have an unobstructed view of the famed Las Vegas Strip.

One other bit of information to pass on is that Open champion Collin Morikawa is a member and has toured the par 72 in 62 blows out of competition.

This well-bunkered Tom Fazio design is not a typically rugged desert layout, more a lush parkland course with a desert background.

The CJ Cup was due to return to Korea this year but that plan has had to be shelved because of Covid restrictions that still apply.

Last year when the Cup was played at Shadow Creek, Jason Kokrak notched his first win after nine years, and it came at the main expense of Xander Schauffele, with Tyrrell Hatton doing his bit for Europe by sharing third spot with Russell Henley.

Until he finished runner-up in the new Palmetto Championship at Congaree, it was his best PGA Tour finish of a year in which he failed to add to his 2020 triumph at Bay Hill.

Hatton is one of eight of Europe’s humbled Ryder Cup team taking part and there are nine of their victorious Whistling Straits opposition.

Dustin Johnson who won all his five matches in the one-sided contest heads the betting at 12/1 alongside Justin Thomas, twice a CJ Cup winner before it came to the States, and last year’s runner-up and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele.

It is an awesome line-up even without flagging up Australia’s strong hand, Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Jason Day and Marc Leishman.

Masters winners Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed and defending champion Jason Kokrak are also likely to be in the mix.

Outside Morikawa those with a Las Vegas connection include LV resident Maverick McNealy, Scott and Charley Hoffman but if there is to be an Aussie winner, preference is for Leishman over Scott as he arrives cock-a-hoop after a closing 63 sent him soaring to a share of third down the road at the Shriners.

Rory McIlroy is top European in the betting ahead of Viktor Hovland but I can’t think why.

Sergio Garcia is preferred to both as he was one of the few Euros to do himself justice in the Ryder Cup and the fact that he’s in Nevada instead of at his beloved Valderrama where he has won three times is a tip in itself.

Thomas starts a new partnership with Phil Mickelson’s old caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay by his side which has to be a plus.

He is a two-time winner of this tournament when Nine Bridges was the host course.

It was in this tournament at Shadow Creek last year that Day hurt his neck when warming up for the final round and was forced to pull out after two holes, a great pity as he was in with a shout.

Given his third place at Summerlin on Sunday, Leishman might be a bit of value at 45/1 but it is probably best to wait and see who looks most comfortable on a strange layout before putting any big money down.

With no great conviction at this stage, I’m putting up Morikawa, Leishman and Garcia on the score of value while greatly fearing Thomas and his pal Justin Spieth.

Fitness will have a say in it with 30C heat and high humidity promised. But it won’t be quite as steamy as downtown Vegas because of its altitude.

